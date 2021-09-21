Saved Articles

Mahindra Marazzo On Road Price in Rewari

12.3 - 14.57 Lakhs*
Rewari
Marazzo Price in Rewari

Mahindra Marazzo on road price in Rewari starts from Rs. 14.08 Lakhs. The on road price for Mahindra Marazzo top variant goes up to Rs. 15.43 Lakhs in Rewari.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mahindra Marazzo M2 7 STR₹ 14.08 Lakhs
Mahindra Marazzo M4 Plus 7 STR₹ 15.34 Lakhs
Mahindra Marazzo M4 Plus 8 STR₹ 15.43 Lakhs
Mahindra Marazzo Variant Wise Price List in Rewari

M2 7 STR
₹14.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,42,157
RTO
1,07,373
Insurance
58,456
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Rewari
14,08,486
EMI@30,274/mo
M4 Plus 7 STR
₹15.34 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Manual
M4 Plus 8 STR
₹15.43 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Manual
Mahindra Marazzo News

Mahindra launched the new generation Bolero SUV at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.48 lakh. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
Mahindra Bolero Neo, Scorpio, Marazzo prices hiked. Check new price list
21 Sept 2021
21 Sept 2021
Maruti Suzuki has discontinued the Alto 800 model from India due to stricter emission norms. Kia too has pulled out the Carnival MPV for the same reason. However, Kia plans to relaunch the MPV next year in a new avatar.
Maruti Alto 800 to Mahindra Alturas SUV: Eight cars that went off showrooms in India in 2023
26 Dec 2023
26 Dec 2023
The Mahindra Thar 5 door is slated to arrive in 2024 and will be a lifestyle vehicle positioned above the <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15 lakh mark
Mahindra Thar 5-door spotted testing with production-ready wheels, launch in 2024
26 Dec 2023
26 Dec 2023
The 5-door Thar will come with a new set of alloy wheels. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@ARUNKMK)
Mahindra Thar 5-door spotted once again, will launch next year
26 Dec 2023
26 Dec 2023
Screengrab from the video of a Mahindra Thar SUV being driven on Chandra river in Sissu, Himachal Pradesh. The state police has issued challan against the SUV owner for violating traffic rules after the video went viral.
Mahindra Thar driven on river in Sissu, viral video leads to challan for traffic violation
26 Dec 2023
26 Dec 2023
Mahindra Videos

Ertiga, XL6 continue to power Maruti Suzuki's dominance in the MPV segment
15 Nov 2019
Ertiga, XL6 continue to power Maruti Suzuki’s dominance in the MPV segment
15 Nov 2019
Mahindra Thar.e electric concept SUV has made its first appearance on global stage at an event in South Africa on August 15.
Mahindra Thar.e Concept EV first look: The future of electric off-road SUVs?
16 Aug 2023
16 Aug 2023
Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV, which was launched earlier this year in India, has secured five-star rating at the Global NCAP crash test this week.
Watch: Mahindra Scorpio-N scores perfect five at Global NCAP crash test
13 Dec 2022
13 Dec 2022
Danny Haberer (left) is seen with his Mahindra Scorpio SUV-turned-motorhome camping at the Rayta Hills near Udaipur, Rajasthan on September 13.
Watch: Dutch man turns Mahindra Scorpio into motorhome for India road trip
15 Sept 2022
15 Sept 2022
Mahindra and Mahindra has launched the 2022 Scorpio-N SUV at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N: First Drive Review
6 Sept 2022
6 Sept 2022
Mahindra Marazzo FAQs

The Mahindra Marazzo M2 7 STR is priced on the road at Rs 14,08,486 in Rewari.
The Mahindra Marazzo M2 7 STR will have RTO charges of Rs 1,07,373 in Rewari.
The insurance Charges for the Mahindra Marazzo M2 7 STR in Rewari is Rs 58,456.
The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Mahindra Marazzo in Rewari: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 12,42,157, RTO - Rs. 1,07,373, Insurance - Rs. 58,456, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Mahindra Marazzo in ##cityName## is Rs. 14,08,486.
The top model of the Mahindra Marazzo is the Mahindra M6 Plus 8 STR, which costs Rs. 15,42,772 on the road in Rewari.
Mahindra Marazzo's on-road price in Rewari starts at Rs. 14,08,486 and rises to Rs. 15,42,772. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.
EMI for the base variant of the Mahindra Marazzo in Rewari will be Rs. 28,559. These calculations are based on a 8.0% loan interest rate and a 5-year loan term.

