Mahindra Marazzo On Road Price in Raiganj

Mahindra Marazzo Left View
Mahindra Marazzo Left Side View
Mahindra Marazzo Right Side View
Mahindra Marazzo Top View
Mahindra Marazzo Side Mirror
Mahindra Marazzo Taillight
13.77 - 16.12 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Raiganj
Marazzo Price in Raiganj

Mahindra Marazzo on road price in Raiganj starts from Rs. 13.77 Lakhs. The on road price for Mahindra Marazzo top variant goes up to Rs. 15.09 Lakhs in Raiganj. The lowest price model is

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mahindra Marazzo M2 7 STR₹ 13.77 Lakhs
Mahindra Marazzo M2 8 STR₹ 13.77 Lakhs
Mahindra Marazzo M4 Plus 7 STR₹ 15.00 Lakhs
Mahindra Marazzo M4 Plus 8 STR₹ 15.09 Lakhs
Mahindra Marazzo Variant Wise Price List in Raiganj

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
M2 7 STR
₹13.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,42,157
RTO
76,319
Insurance
58,456
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Raiganj
13,77,432
EMI@29,606/mo
M2 8 STR
₹13.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
M4 Plus 7 STR
₹15.00 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
M4 Plus 8 STR
₹15.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Mahindra Marazzo FAQs

The Mahindra Marazzo M2 7 STR is priced on the road at Rs 13,77,432 in Raiganj.
The Mahindra Marazzo M2 7 STR will have RTO charges of Rs 76,319 in Raiganj.
The insurance Charges for the Mahindra Marazzo M2 7 STR in Raiganj is Rs 58,456.
The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Mahindra Marazzo in Raiganj: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 12,42,157, RTO - Rs. 76,319, Insurance - Rs. 58,456, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Mahindra Marazzo in ##cityName## is Rs. 13,77,432.
The top model of the Mahindra Marazzo is the Mahindra M6 Plus 8 STR, which costs Rs. 15,08,709 on the road in Raiganj.
Mahindra Marazzo's on-road price in Raiganj starts at Rs. 13,77,432 and rises to Rs. 15,08,709. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.
EMI for the base variant of the Mahindra Marazzo in Raiganj will be Rs. 27,929. These calculations are based on a 8.0% loan interest rate and a 5-year loan term.

