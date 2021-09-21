What is the on-road price of Mahindra Marazzo in Pudukkottai? The Mahindra Marazzo M2 7 STR is priced on the road at Rs 14,95,437 in Pudukkottai.

What will be the RTO charges for Mahindra Marazzo in Pudukkottai? The Mahindra Marazzo M2 7 STR will have RTO charges of Rs 1,94,324 in Pudukkottai.

What will be the Insurance charges for Mahindra Marazzo in Pudukkottai? The insurance Charges for the Mahindra Marazzo M2 7 STR in Pudukkottai is Rs 58,456.

What is the detailed breakup of Mahindra Marazzo in Pudukkottai? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Mahindra Marazzo in Pudukkottai: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 12,42,157, RTO - Rs. 1,94,324, Insurance - Rs. 58,456, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Mahindra Marazzo in ##cityName## is Rs. 14,95,437.

What is the on-road price of Mahindra Marazzo Top Model? The top model of the Mahindra Marazzo is the Mahindra M6 Plus 8 STR, which costs Rs. 16,38,147 on the road in Pudukkottai.

What is the on road price of Mahindra Marazzo? Mahindra Marazzo's on-road price in Pudukkottai starts at Rs. 14,95,437 and rises to Rs. 16,38,147. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.