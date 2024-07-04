Mahindra Marazzo on road price in Porbandar starts from Rs. 13.74 Lakhs.
The on road price for Mahindra Marazzo top variant goes up to Rs. 15.05 Lakhs in Porbandar.
The lowest price model is
The lowest price model is Mahindra Marazzo M2 8 STR and the most priced model is Mahindra Marazzo M4 Plus 8 STR.
Visit your nearest
Mahindra Marazzo dealers and showrooms in Porbandar for best offers.
Mahindra Marazzo on road price breakup in Porbandar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Mahindra Marazzo is mainly compared to Tata Curvv which starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs in Porbandar, Mahindra Thar ROXX which starts at Rs. 12.99 Lakhs in Porbandar and Honda HR-V starting at Rs. 14 Lakhs in Porbandar.
Variants On-Road Price Mahindra Marazzo M2 8 STR ₹ 13.74 Lakhs Mahindra Marazzo M2 7 STR ₹ 13.74 Lakhs Mahindra Marazzo M4 Plus 7 STR ₹ 14.96 Lakhs Mahindra Marazzo M4 Plus 8 STR ₹ 15.05 Lakhs
