What is the on-road price of Mahindra Marazzo in North Lakhimpur? The Mahindra Marazzo M2 7 STR is priced on the road at Rs 16,57,352 in North Lakhimpur.

What will be the RTO charges for Mahindra Marazzo in North Lakhimpur? The Mahindra Marazzo M2 7 STR will have RTO charges of Rs 1,51,940 in North Lakhimpur.

What will be the Insurance charges for Mahindra Marazzo in North Lakhimpur? The insurance Charges for the Mahindra Marazzo M2 7 STR in North Lakhimpur is Rs 65,512.

What is the detailed breakup of Mahindra Marazzo in North Lakhimpur? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Mahindra Marazzo in North Lakhimpur: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 14,39,400, RTO - Rs. 1,51,940, Insurance - Rs. 65,512, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Mahindra Marazzo in ##cityName## is Rs. 16,57,352.

What is the on-road price of Mahindra Marazzo Top Model? The top model of the Mahindra Marazzo is the Mahindra M6 Plus 8 STR, which costs Rs. 18,14,454 on the road in North Lakhimpur.

What is the on road price of Mahindra Marazzo? Mahindra Marazzo's on-road price in North Lakhimpur starts at Rs. 16,57,352 and rises to Rs. 18,14,454. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.