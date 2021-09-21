Mahindra Marazzo on road price in Namakkal starts from Rs. 14.95 Lakhs.
The on road price for Mahindra Marazzo top variant goes up to Rs. 16.38 Lakhs in Namakkal.
The lowest price model is
The lowest price model is Mahindra Marazzo M2 8 STR and the most priced model is Mahindra Marazzo M4 Plus 8 STR.
Visit your nearest
Mahindra Marazzo dealers and showrooms in Namakkal for best offers.
Mahindra Marazzo on road price breakup in Namakkal includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Mahindra Marazzo is mainly compared to Tata Nexon which starts at Rs. 8 Lakhs in Namakkal, Kia Seltos which starts at Rs. 10.9 Lakhs in Namakkal and Hyundai Alcazar Facelift starting at Rs. 17 Lakhs in Namakkal.
Variants On-Road Price Mahindra Marazzo M2 8 STR ₹ 14.95 Lakhs Mahindra Marazzo M2 7 STR ₹ 14.95 Lakhs Mahindra Marazzo M4 Plus 7 STR ₹ 16.29 Lakhs Mahindra Marazzo M4 Plus 8 STR ₹ 16.38 Lakhs
