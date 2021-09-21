What is the on-road price of Mahindra Marazzo in Hazaribagh? The Mahindra Marazzo M2 8 STR is priced on the road at Rs 13,83,642 in Hazaribagh.

What will be the RTO charges for Mahindra Marazzo in Hazaribagh? The Mahindra Marazzo M2 8 STR will have RTO charges of Rs 82,529 in Hazaribagh.

What will be the Insurance charges for Mahindra Marazzo in Hazaribagh? The insurance Charges for the Mahindra Marazzo M2 8 STR in Hazaribagh is Rs 58,456.

What is the detailed breakup of Mahindra Marazzo in Hazaribagh? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Mahindra Marazzo in Hazaribagh: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 12,42,157, RTO - Rs. 82,529, Insurance - Rs. 58,456, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Mahindra Marazzo in ##cityName## is Rs. 13,83,642.

What is the on-road price of Mahindra Marazzo Top Model? The top model of the Mahindra Marazzo is the Mahindra M6 Plus 8 STR, which costs Rs. 15,15,522 on the road in Hazaribagh.

What is the on road price of Mahindra Marazzo? Mahindra Marazzo's on-road price in Hazaribagh starts at Rs. 13,83,642 and rises to Rs. 15,15,522. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.