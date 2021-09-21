What is the on-road price of Mahindra Marazzo in Gaya? The Mahindra Marazzo M2 8 STR is priced on the road at Rs 14,18,223 in Gaya.

What will be the RTO charges for Mahindra Marazzo in Gaya? The Mahindra Marazzo M2 8 STR will have RTO charges of Rs 1,38,017 in Gaya.

What will be the Insurance charges for Mahindra Marazzo in Gaya? The insurance Charges for the Mahindra Marazzo M2 8 STR in Gaya is Rs 49,550.

What is the detailed breakup of Mahindra Marazzo in Gaya? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Mahindra Marazzo in Gaya: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 12,30,156, RTO - Rs. 1,38,017, Insurance - Rs. 49,550, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Mahindra Marazzo in Gaya is Rs. 14,18,223.

What is the on-road price of Mahindra Marazzo Top Model? The top model of the Mahindra Marazzo is the Mahindra M6 Plus 8 STR, which costs Rs. 15,53,404 on the road in Gaya.

