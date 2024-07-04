Mahindra Marazzo on road price in Etawah starts from Rs. 14.33 Lakhs.
The on road price for Mahindra Marazzo top variant goes up to Rs. 15.70 Lakhs in Etawah.
The lowest price model is
The lowest price model is Mahindra Marazzo M2 8 STR and the most priced model is Mahindra Marazzo M4 Plus 8 STR.
Visit your nearest
Mahindra Marazzo dealers and showrooms in Etawah for best offers.
Mahindra Marazzo on road price breakup in Etawah includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Mahindra Marazzo is mainly compared to Tata Curvv which starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs in Etawah, Mahindra Thar ROXX which starts at Rs. 12.99 Lakhs in Etawah and Honda HR-V starting at Rs. 14 Lakhs in Etawah.
Variants On-Road Price Mahindra Marazzo M2 8 STR ₹ 14.33 Lakhs Mahindra Marazzo M2 7 STR ₹ 14.33 Lakhs Mahindra Marazzo M4 Plus 7 STR ₹ 15.61 Lakhs Mahindra Marazzo M4 Plus 8 STR ₹ 15.70 Lakhs
