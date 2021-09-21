What is the on-road price of Mahindra Marazzo in Calcutta? The Mahindra Marazzo M2 7 STR is priced on the road at Rs 16,58,837 in Calcutta.

What will be the RTO charges for Mahindra Marazzo in Calcutta? The Mahindra Marazzo M2 7 STR will have RTO charges of Rs 1,51,940 in Calcutta.

What will be the Insurance charges for Mahindra Marazzo in Calcutta? The insurance Charges for the Mahindra Marazzo M2 7 STR in Calcutta is Rs 66,997.

What is the detailed breakup of Mahindra Marazzo in Calcutta? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Mahindra Marazzo in Calcutta: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 14,39,400, RTO - Rs. 1,51,940, Insurance - Rs. 66,997, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Mahindra Marazzo in ##cityName## is Rs. 16,58,837.

What is the on-road price of Mahindra Marazzo Top Model? The top model of the Mahindra Marazzo is the Mahindra M6 Plus 8 STR, which costs Rs. 18,16,078 on the road in Calcutta.

What is the on road price of Mahindra Marazzo? Mahindra Marazzo's on-road price in Calcutta starts at Rs. 16,58,837 and rises to Rs. 18,16,078. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.