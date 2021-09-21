HT Auto
Mahindra Marazzo On Road Price in Ahmednagar

Mahindra Marazzo Left View
Mahindra Marazzo Left Side View
Mahindra Marazzo Right Side View
Mahindra Marazzo Grille
Mahindra Marazzo Headlight
Mahindra Marazzo Taillight
14.83 - 17.36 Lakhs*
Ahmednagar
Marazzo Price in Ahmednagar

Mahindra Marazzo on road price in Ahmednagar starts from Rs. 14.83 Lakhs. The on road price for Mahindra Marazzo top variant goes up to Rs. 16.25 Lakhs in Ahmednagar.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mahindra Marazzo M2 8 STR₹ 14.83 Lakhs
Mahindra Marazzo M2 7 STR₹ 14.83 Lakhs
Mahindra Marazzo M4 Plus 7 STR₹ 16.15 Lakhs
Mahindra Marazzo M4 Plus 8 STR₹ 16.25 Lakhs
...Read More

Mahindra Marazzo Variant Wise Price List in Ahmednagar

M2 8 STR
₹14.83 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
12,42,157
RTO
1,81,902
Insurance
58,456
500
On-Road Price in Ahmednagar
14,83,015
EMI@31,876/mo
M2 7 STR
₹14.83 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
M4 Plus 7 STR
₹16.15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
M4 Plus 8 STR
₹16.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Mahindra Marazzo News

Mahindra launched the new generation Bolero SUV at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.48 lakh. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
Mahindra Bolero Neo, Scorpio, Marazzo prices hiked. Check new price list
21 Sept 2021
Mahindra Thar diesel variants sold 5,207 units in May 2024, while the petrol models recorded 543 units.
Mahindra Thar diesel variants outsell petrol models by 10 times in May
13 Jun 2024
Mahindra Group MD & CEO Anish Shah said the company will focus on delivering scale over the next decade.
Mahindra to focus on delivering scale over next decade, says MD & CEO Anish Shah
13 Jun 2024
Mahindra Thar, Tata Curvv and MG Gloster facelift are three of the most awaited SUVs slated to launch in India in 2024.
Mahindra Thar 5-door to Tata Curvv: Three interesting SUVs coming to India
11 Jun 2024
Mahindra has launched the XUV 3XO as the replacement of its sub-compact SUV XUV300. Larger in size, the XUV 3XO offers host of features, including a panoramic sunroof and ADAS technology.
2024 Mahindra XUV 3XO: Pros and Cons
10 Jun 2024
 Mahindra Marazzo News

Mahindra Videos

Ertiga, XL6 continue to power Maruti Suzuki’s dominance in the MPV segment
Ertiga, XL6 continue to power Maruti Suzuki’s dominance in the MPV segment
15 Nov 2019
Mahindra has launched the XUV 3XO as the replacement of its sub-compact SUV XUV300. Larger in size, the XUV 3XO offers host of features, including a panoramic sunroof and ADAS technology.
Mahindra XUV 3XO: Five unique features and five more it missed out
9 Jun 2024
Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
2 May 2024
Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
29 Apr 2024
Mahindra Thar.e electric concept SUV has made its first appearance on global stage at an event in South Africa on August 15.
Mahindra Thar.e Concept EV first look: The future of electric off-road SUVs?
16 Aug 2023
Mahindra Marazzo FAQs

The Mahindra Marazzo M2 8 STR is priced on the road at Rs 14,83,015 in Ahmednagar.
The Mahindra Marazzo M2 8 STR will have RTO charges of Rs 1,81,902 in Ahmednagar.
The insurance Charges for the Mahindra Marazzo M2 8 STR in Ahmednagar is Rs 58,456.
The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Mahindra Marazzo in Ahmednagar: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 12,42,157, RTO - Rs. 1,81,902, Insurance - Rs. 58,456, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Mahindra Marazzo in ##cityName## is Rs. 14,83,015.
The top model of the Mahindra Marazzo is the Mahindra M6 Plus 8 STR, which costs Rs. 16,24,522 on the road in Ahmednagar.
Mahindra Marazzo's on-road price in Ahmednagar starts at Rs. 14,83,015 and rises to Rs. 16,24,522. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.
EMI for the base variant of the Mahindra Marazzo in Ahmednagar will be Rs. 30,070. These calculations are based on a 8.0% loan interest rate and a 5-year loan term.

