Mahindra Marazzo On Road Price in Agra

Mahindra Marazzo Left View
1/22
Mahindra Marazzo Left Side View
2/22
Mahindra Marazzo Right Side View
3/22
Mahindra Marazzo Grille
4/22
Mahindra Marazzo Headlight
5/22
Mahindra Marazzo Taillight
6/22
14.33 - 16.77 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Agra
Marazzo Price in Agra

Mahindra Marazzo on road price in Agra starts from Rs. 14.33 Lakhs. The on road price for Mahindra Marazzo top variant goes up to Rs. 15.70 Lakhs in Agra. The lowest price model is

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mahindra Marazzo M2 7 STR₹ 14.33 Lakhs
Mahindra Marazzo M2 8 STR₹ 14.33 Lakhs
Mahindra Marazzo M4 Plus 7 STR₹ 15.61 Lakhs
Mahindra Marazzo M4 Plus 8 STR₹ 15.70 Lakhs
Mahindra Marazzo Variant Wise Price List in Agra

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
M2 7 STR
₹14.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,42,157
RTO
1,32,216
Insurance
58,456
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Agra
14,33,329
EMI@30,808/mo
M2 8 STR
₹14.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
M4 Plus 7 STR
₹15.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
M4 Plus 8 STR
₹15.70 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Paying too much for your Car Insurance?

Popular Mahindra Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
Mahindra Marazzo News

The Mahindra Marazzo has been delisted from the brand website confirming its demise from the automaker's SUV-dominant range
Mahindra Marazzo delisted from brand website. End of the road for the MPV?
4 Jul 2024
Mahindra launched the new generation Bolero SUV at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.48 lakh. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
Mahindra Bolero Neo, Scorpio, Marazzo prices hiked. Check new price list
21 Sept 2021
Mahindra Five-door Thar SUV was recently spotted with some new details like cover for spare wheel, new taillight and grille design among others.
Mahindra five-door Thar latest spy shots reveal new features
5 Jul 2024
The new Mahindra Scorpio-N Z8 Select variant is about <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.65 lakh cheaper than the Z8 petrol-MT and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.11 lakh cheaper than the Z8 diesel-MT
Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select the best variant to get?
4 Jul 2024
Mahindra to deploy 42 robots from the IRB 5500 family for the painting of contrasting roofs and pillars of its electric cars.
Mahindra & Mahindra selects ABB technology for new EV paint facility
4 Jul 2024
Mahindra Videos

Ertiga, XL6 continue to power Maruti Suzuki’s dominance in the MPV segment
Ertiga, XL6 continue to power Maruti Suzuki’s dominance in the MPV segment
15 Nov 2019
Mahindra has launched the XUV 3XO as the replacement of its sub-compact SUV XUV300. Larger in size, the XUV 3XO offers host of features, including a panoramic sunroof and ADAS technology.
Mahindra XUV 3XO: Five unique features and five more it missed out
9 Jun 2024
Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
2 May 2024
Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
29 Apr 2024
Mahindra Thar.e electric concept SUV has made its first appearance on global stage at an event in South Africa on August 15.
Mahindra Thar.e Concept EV first look: The future of electric off-road SUVs?
16 Aug 2023
Mahindra Marazzo FAQs

The Mahindra Marazzo M2 7 STR is priced on the road at Rs 14,33,329 in Agra.
The Mahindra Marazzo M2 7 STR will have RTO charges of Rs 1,32,216 in Agra.
The insurance Charges for the Mahindra Marazzo M2 7 STR in Agra is Rs 58,456.
The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Mahindra Marazzo in Agra: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 12,42,157, RTO - Rs. 1,32,216, Insurance - Rs. 58,456, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Mahindra Marazzo in ##cityName## is Rs. 14,33,329.
The top model of the Mahindra Marazzo is the Mahindra M6 Plus 8 STR, which costs Rs. 15,70,022 on the road in Agra.
Mahindra Marazzo's on-road price in Agra starts at Rs. 14,33,329 and rises to Rs. 15,70,022. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.
EMI for the base variant of the Mahindra Marazzo in Agra will be Rs. 29,063. These calculations are based on a 8.0% loan interest rate and a 5-year loan term.

