Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew CarsMahindraKUV100 NXTOn Road Price in Secunderabad

Mahindra KUV100 NXT On Road Price in Secunderabad

1/29
2/29
3/29
4/29
5/29
View all Images
6/29
5.66 - 8.13 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Secunderabad
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers

KUV100 NXT Price in Secunderabad

Mahindra KUV100 NXT on road price in Secunderabad starts from Rs. 7.21 Lakhs. The on road price for Mahindra KUV100 NXT top variant goes up to Rs. 9.13 Lakhs in Secunderabad. The lowest price

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mahindra KUV100 NXT K2 Plus 6 STR₹ 7.21 Lakhs
Mahindra KUV100 NXT K4 Plus 6 STR₹ 7.76 Lakhs
Mahindra KUV100 NXT K6 Plus 6 STR₹ 8.70 Lakhs
Mahindra KUV100 NXT K8 6 STR₹ 9.13 Lakhs
...Read More

Mahindra KUV100 NXT Variant Wise Price List in Secunderabad

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
K2 Plus 6 STR
₹7.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1198 cc
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,07,190
RTO
77,863
Insurance
35,743
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Secunderabad
7,21,296
EMI@15,503/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check latest Offers
Close
K4 Plus 6 STR
₹7.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1198 cc
Manual
View breakup
K6 Plus 6 STR
₹8.70 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1198 cc
Manual
View breakup
K8 6 STR
₹9.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1198 cc
Manual
View breakup
View more Variants

Mahindra KUV100 NXT Alternatives

UPCOMING
Kia Sonet Facelift

Kia Sonet Facelift

8 - 15 Lakhs
Check Sonet Facelift details
View similar Cars

Popular Mahindra Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Mahindra Cars

Mahindra KUV100 NXT News

Scorpio and KUV100 NXT SUVs are Mahindra’s best-selling cars in South African market.
Scorpio, KUV100 NXT are Mahindra’s best-selling India-made cars in this country
4 Feb 2022
Both the bumpers in the new look KUV 100NXT have been redesigned and get contrasting silver skid plates that give the KUV a more rugged look.
Mahindra KUV100 NXT review: Premium features, styling tweaks make it off-road ready
20 Oct 2017
Maruti Suzuki has discontinued the Alto 800 model from India due to stricter emission norms. Kia too has pulled out the Carnival MPV for the same reason. However, Kia plans to relaunch the MPV next year in a new avatar.
Maruti Alto 800 to Mahindra Alturas SUV: Eight cars that went off showrooms in India in 2023
26 Dec 2023
The Mahindra Thar 5 door is slated to arrive in 2024 and will be a lifestyle vehicle positioned above the <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15 lakh mark
Mahindra Thar 5-door spotted testing with production-ready wheels, launch in 2024
26 Dec 2023
The 5-door Thar will come with a new set of alloy wheels. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@ARUNKMK)
Mahindra Thar 5-door spotted once again, will launch next year
26 Dec 2023
View all
 Mahindra KUV100 NXT News

Mahindra Videos

Mahindra Thar.e electric concept SUV has made its first appearance on global stage at an event in South Africa on August 15.
Mahindra Thar.e Concept EV first look: The future of electric off-road SUVs?
16 Aug 2023
Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV, which was launched earlier this year in India, has secured five-star rating at the Global NCAP crash test this week.
Watch: Mahindra Scorpio-N scores perfect five at Global NCAP crash test
13 Dec 2022
Danny Haberer (left) is seen with his Mahindra Scorpio SUV-turned-motorhome camping at the Rayta Hills near Udaipur, Rajasthan on September 13.
Watch: Dutch man turns Mahindra Scorpio into motorhome for India road trip
15 Sept 2022
Mahindra and Mahindra has launched the 2022 Scorpio-N SUV at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N: First Drive Review
6 Sept 2022
Mahindra Scorpio Classic retains the quintessential traits of the SUV in its new avatar, and is quite different from what its more modern version Scorpio-N has to offer. Mahindra hopes that Scorpio Classic will continue to be one of their best-selling models.
Mahindra Scorpio Classic: First Drive Review
3 Sept 2022
View all
 

Mahindra KUV100 NXT FAQs

In Secunderabad, the on-road price of the Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt K2 Plus 6 STR is Rs 7,21,296.
In Secunderabad, the RTO charges for the Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt K2 Plus 6 STR will be Rs 77,863.
In Secunderabad, the insurance charges for the Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt K2 Plus 6 STR will be Rs 35,743.
The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt in Secunderabad: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 6,07,190, RTO - Rs. 77,863, Insurance - Rs. 35,743, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt in ##cityName## is Rs. 7,21,296.
The top model of the Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt is the Mahindra K8 6 STR Dual Tone, with an on-road price of Rs. 9,13,386 in Secunderabad.
The on-road price of Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt in Secunderabad starts at Rs. 7,21,296 and goes upto Rs. 9,13,386. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.
EMI for the base variant of the Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt in Secunderabad will be Rs. 14,625. These calculations are based on a 8.0 percent loan interest rate and a 5-year repayment period.

Latest Cars in India 2023

Lamborghini Revuelto

Lamborghini Revuelto

8.89 Cr
Check latest offers
Mercedes-Benz GLE

Mercedes-Benz GLE

96.4 Lakhs - 1.15 Cr
Check latest offers
Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

98 Lakhs
Check latest offers
BMW X4

BMW X4

96.2 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Popular Cars in India 2023

Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift

5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2023

Toyota bZ4X

Toyota bZ4X

70 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hyundai Staria

Hyundai Staria

20 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Kia Sonet Facelift

Kia Sonet Facelift

8 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Toyota Supra

Toyota Supra

85 - 95 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details