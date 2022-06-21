Home > New Cars > Mahindra > Kuv100 Nxt > Mahindra KUV100 NXT On Road Price in Panaji

Mahindra Kuv100nxt On Road Price

Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt
Mahindra KUV100 NXT Price List, Specifications and Features

K2 Plus 6 STR

1198 cc | 82 bhp |

₹ 7.17 Lakhs
Ex Showroom Price
608,675
RTO
71,954
Insurance
35,796
Other Charges
Accessories Charges
0
FastTag Charges
500
On-Road Price
716,925
EMI

EMI Option Available!

Starts from ₹11,174
Calculate EMI
Check latest offers
Specifications Features
Ground Clearance
170
Length
3700
Wheelbase
2385
Height
1655
Width
1735
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
No
Heater
Yes
12V Power Outlets
1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Fuel Consumption
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
No
Seat Adjustment
No
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
No
Central Locking
No
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Adjustable ORVM
Internally Adjustable
One Touch -Down
No
Power Windows
No
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No
Exterior Door Handles
Black
Interior Door Handles
Painted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Internal
Rear Wiper
No
Rear Defogger
No
Engine Type
1.2 L mFALCON G80
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
115 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Driver Armrest Storage
No
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cup Holders
Front Only
Minimum Turning Radius
5.05
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
185 / 65 R14
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Semi-Independent Twist Beam with Coil Spring and Hydraulic Gas Charged Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
Independent McPherson Strut with Dual Path Mounts, Coil Spring and Hydraulic Gas Charged Shock Absorber
Rear Tyres
185 / 65 R14
Bootspace
243
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
6
Doors
5
Fuel Tank Capacity
35
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Headlights
Halogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
Halogen
Daytime Running Lights
No
Cabin Lamps
Centre
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
AM/FM Radio
No
Steering mounted controls
No
Head Unit Size
Not Available
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
No
MP3 Playback
No
Bluetooth Compatibility
No
Speakers
No
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No
USB Compatibility
No
GPS Navigation System
No
Aux Compatibility
No
Display
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Rear Armrest
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Interior Colours
Grey
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Vinyl
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Interiors
Single Tone
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Driver Armrest
Yes
*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.

