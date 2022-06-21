Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Fuel Consumption
No
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Adjustable ORVM
Internally Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No
Exterior Door Handles
Black
Interior Door Handles
Painted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Engine Type
1.2 L mFALCON G80
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
115 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Engine
1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.05
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Rear Suspension
Semi-Independent Twist Beam with Coil Spring and Hydraulic Gas Charged Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
Independent McPherson Strut with Dual Path Mounts, Coil Spring and Hydraulic Gas Charged Shock Absorber
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
No
Follow me home headlamps
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Steering mounted controls
No
Head Unit Size
Not Available
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
Bluetooth Compatibility
No
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)