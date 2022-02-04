What is the on-road price of Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt in Gopalganj? In Gopalganj, the on-road price of the Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt K2 Plus 6 STR is Rs 7,24,052.

What will be the RTO charges for Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt in Gopalganj? In Gopalganj, the RTO charges for the Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt K2 Plus 6 STR will be Rs 61,324.

What will be the Insurance charges for Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt in Gopalganj? In Gopalganj, the insurance charges for the Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt K2 Plus 6 STR will be Rs 36,409.

What is the detailed breakup of Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt in Gopalganj? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt in Gopalganj: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 6,25,819, RTO - Rs. 61,324, Insurance - Rs. 36,409, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt in ##cityName## is Rs. 7,24,052.

What is the on-road price of Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt Top Model? The top model of the Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt is the Mahindra K8 6 STR Dual Tone, with an on-road price of Rs. 9,11,156 in Gopalganj.

What is the on road price of Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt? The on-road price of Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt in Gopalganj starts at Rs. 7,24,052 and goes upto Rs. 9,11,156. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.