What is the on-road price of Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt in Cooch Behar? In Cooch Behar, the on-road price of the Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt K2 Plus 6 STR is Rs 7,00,312.

What will be the RTO charges for Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt in Cooch Behar? In Cooch Behar, the RTO charges for the Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt K2 Plus 6 STR will be Rs 39,295.

What will be the Insurance charges for Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt in Cooch Behar? In Cooch Behar, the insurance charges for the Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt K2 Plus 6 STR will be Rs 36,971.

What is the detailed breakup of Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt in Cooch Behar? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt in Cooch Behar: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 6,23,546, RTO - Rs. 39,295, Insurance - Rs. 36,971, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt in ##cityName## is Rs. 7,00,312.

What is the on-road price of Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt Top Model? The top model of the Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt is the Mahindra K8 6 STR Dual Tone, with an on-road price of Rs. 8,81,769 in Cooch Behar.

What is the on road price of Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt? The on-road price of Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt in Cooch Behar starts at Rs. 7,00,312 and goes upto Rs. 8,81,769. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.