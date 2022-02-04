What is the on-road price of Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt in Bijnor? In Bijnor, the on-road price of the Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt K2 Plus 6 STR is Rs 6,99,627.

What will be the RTO charges for Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt in Bijnor? In Bijnor, the RTO charges for the Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt K2 Plus 6 STR will be Rs 53,763.

What will be the Insurance charges for Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt in Bijnor? In Bijnor, the insurance charges for the Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt K2 Plus 6 STR will be Rs 35,827.

What is the detailed breakup of Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt in Bijnor? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt in Bijnor: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 6,09,537, RTO - Rs. 53,763, Insurance - Rs. 35,827, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt in Bijnor is Rs. 6,99,627.

What is the on-road price of Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt Top Model? The top model of the Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt is the Mahindra K8 6 STR Dual Tone, with an on-road price of Rs. 8,84,568 in Bijnor.

What is the on road price of Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt? The on-road price of Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt in Bijnor starts at Rs. 6,99,627 and goes upto Rs. 8,84,568. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.