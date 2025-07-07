Exp. Launch on 15 Aug 2024
Category Average: 1956.0 cc
Thar ROXX: 2184.0 cc
Category Average: 15.23 kmpl
Thar ROXX: 15.2 kmpl
Mahindra Thar ROXX is priced at Rs. 15 - 16 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).
Mahindra Thar ROXX rivals are Mahindra Scorpio Classic, Mahindra XUV700, Mahindra Scorpio N, Tata Harrier, Hyundai Alcazar, Mahindra Marazzo.
Mahindra Thar ROXX offers a 5 Seater configuration.
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|SUV
|Mileage
|15.2 kmpl
|Transmission
|Automatic,Manual
|Engine
|2184.0 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol,Diesel
Popular Mahindra Cars
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Expected price
*Expected price
*Expected price
*Expected price
*Expected price
|1 & above
|2 & above
|3 & above
|4 & above
|5 rating
The Mahindra Thar ROXX is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 15-16 Lakhs.
The Mahindra Thar ROXX is expected to launch on 15th Aug 2024, introducing a new addition to the 2184.0 cc segment.
The Mahindra Thar ROXX features a 2184.0 cc engine. With a manual transmission, it offers a mileage of 15.2 kmpl, making it a blend of style and efficiency.
The Mahindra Thar ROXX faces competition from the likes of Mahindra Scorpio Classic and Mahindra XUV700 in the 2184.0 cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.
The Mahindra Thar ROXX offers a mileage of 15.2 kmpl, ensuring an efficient fuel performance for riders.
Latest Cars in India 2025
Popular Cars in India 2025
Upcoming Cars in India 2025