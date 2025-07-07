Thar ROXXUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesDealersNews
Mahindra Thar ROXX Front Right Side
UPCOMING

MAHINDRA Thar ROXX

Exp. Launch on 15 Aug 2024

4.5
2 Opinions
₹15 - 16 Lakhs*Expected price
Thar ROXX Expected Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1956.0 cc

Thar ROXX: 2184.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 15.23 kmpl

Thar ROXX: 15.2 kmpl

Mahindra Thar ROXX Latest Updates

Mahindra Thar ROXX Price:

Mahindra Thar ROXX is priced at Rs. 15 - 16 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

Which are the major rivals of Mahindra Thar ROXX?

Mahindra Thar ROXX rivals are Mahindra Scorpio Classic, Mahindra XUV700, Mahindra Scorpio N, Tata Harrier, Hyundai Alcazar, Mahindra Marazzo.

What is the Seating Capacity of Mahindra Thar ROXX?

Mahindra Thar ROXX offers a 5 Seater configuration.

Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Thar ROXX.
VS
Mahindra Thar ROXX
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Right Side
Mahindra Thar ROXX Alternatives

Mahindra Scorpio Classic

13.77 - 17.72 Lakhs
Mahindra XUV700

14.49 - 25.89 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

13.99 - 25.42 Lakhs
Tata Harrier

15 - 26.5 Lakhs
Hyundai Alcazar

14.99 - 21.74 Lakhs
Mahindra Marazzo

14.59 - 17 Lakhs
Mahindra Thar ROXX Images

1 images
View All Thar ROXX Images

Mahindra Thar ROXX Specifications and Features

AirbagsYes
Body TypeSUV
Mileage15.2 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic,Manual
Engine2184.0 cc
Fuel TypePetrol,Diesel

Mahindra Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Malwa Mahindra
PLOT NO 19 BLOCK NO 62, UPPER GROUND FLOOR, KAROL BAGH, NEW ROHTAK ROAD, New Delhi, Delhi 110005
+91 - 9205666545
Indraprastha Automobiles
I-5 N 6, DSIDC COMPLEX, Rohtak Road, PEERA GARHI, NEAR UDYOG NAGAR, METRO STATION, New Delhi, Delhi 110041
+91 - 9650329363
Indraprastha Mahindra
WAZIRPUR INDUSTRIAL AREA, B-72/4, New Delhi, Delhi 110052
+91 - 9650329363
Indraprastha Mahindra Ashok Nagar
D-4/885, Main Wazirabad Road, Ashok Nagar, Khasra No. 1021/719, New Delhi, Delhi 110094
+91 - 9650329363
Indraprastha Mahindra Narela
Khasra No. 42/12, Ground Floor, Main, Safiabad Rd, Narela, Gautam Colony, New Delhi, Delhi 110040
+91 - 8130390900
Indraprastha Mahindra Peeragarhi
11/175, Peeragarhi Workshop, F-6 Udyog Nagar, Rohtak Road Industrial Area, Near To Udyog Vihar Metro Station, New Delhi, Delhi 110041
+91 - 8130390900
Popular Mahindra Cars

Mahindra Thar ROXX User Opinions & Ratings

4.5
2 Ratings & Opinions
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
0
4 & above
1
5 rating
1
Monster hunter of all vehicles
The model good and performance is high compared to other vehicles and easily climb high places and also comfortableBy: Anjaneyulu (Jun 8, 2024)
Read Full Opinion
THAR "pease with confidence"
Thar is one of best car presence in road, the gangster vibe is very satisfying and make me more confident in my life. It makes me feel energetic for whole day.By: Harsh Nigam (Mar 27, 2024)
Read Full Opinion
Mahindra Thar ROXX FAQs

What is the expected price of Mahindra Thar ROXX?

The Mahindra Thar ROXX is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 15-16 Lakhs.

What is the expected launch date of Mahindra Thar ROXX?

The Mahindra Thar ROXX is expected to launch on 15th Aug 2024, introducing a new addition to the 2184.0 cc segment.

What are the key specifications and features of Mahindra Thar ROXX?

The Mahindra Thar ROXX features a 2184.0 cc engine. With a manual transmission, it offers a mileage of 15.2 kmpl, making it a blend of style and efficiency.

Which are the competitors of Mahindra Thar ROXX?

The Mahindra Thar ROXX faces competition from the likes of Mahindra Scorpio Classic and Mahindra XUV700 in the 2184.0 cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.

What mileage can I expect from Mahindra Thar ROXX?

The Mahindra Thar ROXX offers a mileage of 15.2 kmpl, ensuring an efficient fuel performance for riders.

