Electric Adjustable Seats
No
Folding Table In The Rear
No
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Yes
Electronic Multi Tripmeter
Yes
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Additional Features
Premium Dual Tone Black and CC Grey Interior Theme Upholstery Circular Knit Center Bezel Cubic Printed Gear Shifter Bezel Cubic Printed Silver Accents On AC Vents and Knobs Door Trim Fabric Insert Floor Console Seat Back Map Pocket
Outside Temperature Display
No
Pretensioners And Force Limiter Seatbelts
No
Passenger Side Rear View Mirror
Yes
Day Night Rear View Mirror
No
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
No
Advance Safety Features
Regenerative Braking ,Remote Diagnostics ,Remote Lock ,High Mount Stop Lamp ,Auto Door Lock While Driving ,Prismatic Rear View Mirror
Isofix Child Seat Mounts
No
Follow Me Home Headlamps
No
Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
No
Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
No
Vehicle Stability Control System
No
Anti Lock Braking System
Yes
Adjustable Headlights
Yes
Tyre Type
Tubeless,Radial
Power Adjustable Exterior Rear View Mirror
Yes
Manually Adjustable Ext Rear View Mirror
No
Electric Folding Rear View Mirror
No
Outside Rear View Mirror Turn Indicators
No
Additional Features
Body Coloured Bumpers Body Coloured Door Handles Body Coloured ORVMs Side Body Cladding (Center) Body Coloured Side Body Cladding (Bottom) Body Coloured Body Side Decals
Accessory Power Outlet
Yes
One Touch Operating Power Window
No
Multifunction Steering Wheel
No
Smart Access Card Entry
No
Rear Seat Centre Arm Rest
No
Central Console Armrest
No
Steering Wheel Gearshift Paddles
No
Height Adjustable Front Seat Belts
Yes
Low Fuel Warning Light
Yes
Engine Start Stop Button
No
Remote Fuel Lid Opener
No
Automatic Climate Control
No