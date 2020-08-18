Mahindra E Verito

Mahindra E Verito (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra E Verito (HT Auto photo)

₹ 9.12 to 9.46 Lakhs*

Add to compare
Ex showroom price
Mileage 181 kmpl
Engine
Transmission Automatic
Fuel type Electric

Variant wise Price, specifications and features

Filter By
D2 (Electric) ZEV, - cc, Electric, Automatic

₹ 9.12 Lakhs

D6 (Electric) ZEV, - cc, Electric, Automatic

₹ 9.46 Lakhs

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue