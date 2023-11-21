What is the on-road price of Mahindra Bolero Neo in Jhalawar? The Mahindra Bolero Neo N8 is priced on the road at Rs 11,22,571 in Jhalawar.

What will be the RTO charges for Mahindra Bolero Neo in Jhalawar? The Mahindra Bolero Neo N8 will have RTO charges of Rs 95,064 in Jhalawar.

What will be the Insurance charges for Mahindra Bolero Neo in Jhalawar? The insurance Charges for the Mahindra Bolero Neo N8 in Jhalawar is Rs 49,007.

What is the detailed breakup of Mahindra Bolero Neo in Jhalawar? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Mahindra Bolero Neo in Jhalawar: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 9,78,000, RTO - Rs. 95,064, Insurance - Rs. 49,007, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Mahindra Bolero Neo in ##cityName## is Rs. 11,22,571.

What is the on-road price of Mahindra Bolero Neo Top Model? The top model of the Mahindra Bolero Neo is the Mahindra N10 (O), with an on-road price of Rs. 12,58,548 in Jhalawar.

What is the on road price of Mahindra Bolero Neo? The on-road price of Mahindra Bolero Neo in Jhalawar starts at Rs. 11,22,571 and goes upto Rs. 12,58,548. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.