Mahindra Bolero On Road Price in Dimapur Nagaland

9.78 - 10.79 Lakhs
Bolero on Road Price in Dimapur Nagaland

Mahindra Bolero on road price in Dimapur Nagaland starts from Rs. 9.69 Lakhs. The on road price for Mahindra Bolero top variant goes up to Rs. 10.75 Lakhs in Dimapur Nagaland.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mahindra Bolero B4₹ 9.69 Lakhs
Mahindra Bolero B6₹ 10.49 Lakhs
Mahindra Bolero B6 Opt₹ 10.75 Lakhs
Mahindra Bolero Variant Wise Price List

B4
₹9.69 Lakhs On-Road Price
1493 cc
Manual
8,83,088
RTO
39,350
Insurance
45,612
500
9,68,550
EMI@20,818/mo
B6
₹10.49 Lakhs On-Road Price
1493 cc
Manual
B6 Opt
₹10.75 Lakhs On-Road Price
1493 cc
Manual
Mahindra Bolero FAQs

In Dimapur Nagaland, the on-road price of the Mahindra Bolero B4 is Rs 9,68,550.
The Mahindra Bolero B4 will have RTO charges of Rs 39,350 in Dimapur Nagaland.
The Mahindra Bolero B4's insurance charges in Dimapur Nagaland are Rs 45,612.
The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Mahindra Bolero in Dimapur Nagaland: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 8,83,088, RTO - Rs. 39,350, Insurance - Rs. 45,612, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Mahindra Bolero in ##cityName## is Rs. 9,68,550.
The top model of the Mahindra Bolero is the Mahindra B6 Opt, with an on-road price of Rs. 10,75,219 in Dimapur Nagaland.
Mahindra Bolero on-road price in Dimapur Nagaland starts at Rs. 9,68,550 and goes up to Rs. 10,75,219. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.
EMI for base variant of Mahindra Bolero in Dimapur Nagaland will be Rs. 19,639. These calculations are done considering 8.0% loan interest rate and 5 year loan tenure.

