Mahindra Bolero
Mahindra Bolero Price List, Specifications and Features

B4

1493 cc | 75 bhp |

₹ 8.53 Lakhs
Specifications Features
Ground Clearance
180
Length
3995
Wheelbase
2680
Height
1880
Width
1745
Steering Adjustment
No
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
No
Heater
Yes
12V Power Outlets
No
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No
Tachometer
Digital
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Instantaneous Consumption
No
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
No
Average Fuel Consumption
No
Door Ajar Warning
No
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
No
Seat Adjustment
No
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
No
Central Locking
No
Rub - Strips
Black
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body Kit
No
Adjustable ORVM
Externally Adjustable
Power Windows
No
Exterior Door Handles
Black
Interior Door Handles
Black
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Door Pockets
No
Boot-lid Opener
With Key
Rear Wiper
No
Rear Defogger
No
Engine Type
mHawk75
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
1002
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
210 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
16.7
Drivetrain
RWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
75 bhp @ 3600 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Diesel
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1493 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Cup Holders
Front Only
Minimum Turning Radius
5.8
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
215 / 75 R15
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Rigid leaf spring
Front Suspension
IFS coil spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 75 R15
No of Seating Rows
3
Seating Capacity
7
Doors
5
Fuel Tank Capacity
60
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
Halogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
Halogen
Cabin Lamps
Centre
Follow me home headlamps
No
AM/FM Radio
No
Steering mounted controls
No
Head Unit Size
Not Available
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
No
MP3 Playback
No
Bluetooth Compatibility
No
Speakers
No
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No
USB Compatibility
No
Voice Command
No
Aux Compatibility
No
Display
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
No
Airbags
1 Airbags (Driver)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Rear Armrest
Yes
3rd Row Seats Type
Jump Seats
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Black and Beige
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Seat Upholstery
Vinyl
Head-rests
Front
Interiors
Dual Tone
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Driver Armrest
No
*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.

Mahindra Bolero FAQ's

The on-road price of Mahindra Bolero B4 in Delhi is Rs ##onroad##.

In Delhi, the RTO charges for the Mahindra Bolero B4 will be Rs ##RTOCharge##.

The insurance Charges for the Mahindra Bolero B4 in Delhi is Rs ##insurance##.

Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Mahindra Bolero in Delhi is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. ##exshowroom##, RTO - Rs. ##RTOCharge##, Insurance - Rs. ##insurance##, FASTag - Rs. ##fasttag##, and Accessories Package - Rs. ##accessories##. All above components included make the on road price of Mahindra Bolero in Delhi as Rs. ##onroad## .

The top model of the Mahindra Bolero is the Mahindra Bolero B6 Opt, with an on-road price of Rs. ##topOnroad## in Delhi.

The on-road price of the top variant of Mahindra Bolero is Rs. ##topOnroad##. Mahindra Bolero is offered in 3.0 variants - the base model is Mahindra Bolero B4 and the top variant is Mahindra Bolero B6 Opt which comes at a price tag of Rs. ##topOnroad##.

Mahindra Bolero's on-road price in Delhi starts at Rs. ##onroad## and rises to Rs. ##topOnroad##. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.

EMI for base variant of Mahindra Bolero in Delhi will be Rs. NA. These calculations are done considering 8.0% loan interest rate and 5 year loan tenure.

EMI for base variant of Mahindra Bolero in Delhi will be Rs. NA. These calculations are done considering 8.0% loan interest rate and 5 year loan tenure.

