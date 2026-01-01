|Engine
|1493 cc
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Manual
The Bolero B8, equipped with a mHawk75 and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹11.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Bolero offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Bolero B8 is available in 4 colour options: Dsat Silver, Diamond White, Rocky Beige, Stealth Black.
The Bolero B8 is powered by a 1493 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 75 bhp @ 3600 rpm and 210 Nm @ 1600-2200 rpm of torque.
In the Bolero's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Kia Sonet priced between ₹7.3 Lakhs - 14.09 Lakhs.
The Bolero B8 has Cabin-Boot Access, Gear Indicator, Rear Defogger, Heater, Average Fuel Consumption, Door Ajar Warning, Low Fuel Level Warning, Distance to Empty, Child Safety Lock and Body-Coloured Bumpers.