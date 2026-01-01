hamburger icon
Mahindra Bolero Front Right Side
Mahindra Bolero Front Left Side
Mahindra Bolero Rear Right Side
Mahindra Bolero Fog Light
Mahindra Bolero Headlight
Mahindra Bolero Side Mirror
Mahindra Bolero B8

11.16 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Mahindra Bolero Key Specs
Engine1493 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionManual
Bolero B8

Bolero B8 Prices

The Bolero B8, equipped with a mHawk75 and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹11.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Bolero B8 Mileage

All variants of the Bolero offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Bolero B8 Colours

The Bolero B8 is available in 4 colour options: Dsat Silver, Diamond White, Rocky Beige, Stealth Black.

Bolero B8 Engine and Transmission

The Bolero B8 is powered by a 1493 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 75 bhp @ 3600 rpm and 210 Nm @ 1600-2200 rpm of torque.

Bolero B8 vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Bolero's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Kia Sonet priced between ₹7.3 Lakhs - 14.09 Lakhs.

Bolero B8 Specs & Features

The Bolero B8 has Cabin-Boot Access, Gear Indicator, Rear Defogger, Heater, Average Fuel Consumption, Door Ajar Warning, Low Fuel Level Warning, Distance to Empty, Child Safety Lock and Body-Coloured Bumpers.

Mahindra Bolero B8 Price

Bolero B8

₹11.16 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,69,000
RTO
96,788
Insurance
49,685
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,15,973
EMI@23,987/mo
Mahindra Bolero B8 Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
mHawk75
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
210 Nm @ 1600-2200 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
75 bhp @ 3600 rpm
Drivetrain
RWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1493 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.8 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
215 / 75 R15
Wheels
Diamond-Cut Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Rigid leaf spring
Front Suspension
IFS coil spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 75 R15

Dimensions & Weight

Length
3995 mm
Wheelbase
2680 mm
Height
1880 mm
Width
1745 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
3 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
No
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Parking Assist
No
Air Conditioner
Manual
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
No
Front AC
Fan speed control

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
No
Central Locking
Remote

Exterior

Rub - Strips
Black
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body Kit
Decals

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Externally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Interior Door Handles
Black
Scuff Plates
No
Door Pockets
Front
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Rear Defogger
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Key

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
No
Sunglass Holder
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Passive
Headlights
Halogen
Daytime Running Lights
No
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
Halogen
Cabin Lamps
Front
Fog Lights
Halogen - Front
Follow me home headlamps
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
No
Head Unit Size
1 Din
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
7 inch
USB Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch Screen
Voice Command
No

Telematics

Check Vehicle Status Via App
No

Safety

Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Hill Hold Control
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
No

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Driver Armrest
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
3rd Row Seats Type
Jump Seats
Rear Armrest
Yes
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Mahindra Bolero B8 EMI
EMI21,588 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
10,04,375
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
10,04,375
Interest Amount
2,90,901
Payable Amount
12,95,276

Mahindra Bolero other Variants

Bolero B4

₹9.22 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,99,000
RTO
78,912
Insurance
43,428
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,21,840
EMI@19,814/mo
Bolero B6

₹10.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,69,000
RTO
88,038
Insurance
46,004
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,03,542
EMI@21,570/mo
Bolero B6 Opt

Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,09,000
RTO
91,538
Insurance
47,477
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,48,515
EMI@22,537/mo
