HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BoleroPriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsMileageDealersEMINews
Mahindra Bolero Front Left Side
View all Images

MAHINDRA Bolero

Launched in Mar 2020

4.0
44 Reviews
Review & Win ₹2000
₹9.79 - 10.91 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Compare
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Check Offers

Bolero Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1493.0 cc

Bolero: 1493.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 16.84 kmpl

Bolero: 16 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 98.42 bhp

Bolero: 75.0 bhp

View all Bolero Specs and Features

About Mahindra Bolero

Latest Update

  • Mahindra Scorpio N, Bolero Neo and Thar become pricier by up to ₹25,000
  • Bolero Neo gets 1-star safety rating at Global NCAP. Mahindra reacts

    • Introduction

     ...Read More
    Visual Comparison
    Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Bolero.
    VS
    Mahindra Bolero
    Kia Sonet
    Select a feature you want to compare:
    Wheel
    Airbags
    Dashboard
    Headlight
    Tap here to expand
    Mahindra Bolero Variants
    Mahindra Bolero price starts at ₹ 9.79 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 10.91 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Mahindra Bolero ...Read More
    3 Variants Available
    B4₹9.79 Lakhs*
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Vinyl
    View More
    Check Offers
    B6₹10 Lakhs*
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    View More
    Check Offers
    B6 Opt₹10.91 Lakhs*
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers

    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Mahindra Bolero Images

    11 images
    View All Bolero Images

    Mahindra Bolero Colours

    Mahindra Bolero is available in the 3 Colours in India.

    Dsat silver
    Diamond white
    Lake side brown

    Mahindra Bolero Specifications and Features

    Body TypeSUV
    AirbagsYes
    Mileage16 kmpl
    Engine1493 cc
    Fuel TypeDiesel
    View all Bolero specs and features

    Mahindra Bolero comparison with similar cars

    Mahindra Bolero
    Kia Sonet
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Isuzu D-Max
    Mahindra Bolero Neo
    Hyundai Venue
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    ₹9.79 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹8 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹11.39 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹10.55 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹9.95 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹7.94 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹7.99 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    User Rating
    4.4
    44 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.6
    13 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.8
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.5
    2 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.3
    47 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.4
    111 Reviews
    Airbags
    1
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    2
    Airbags
    -
    Airbags
    2
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Power
    75 bhp
    Power
    114 bhp
    Power
    118 bhp
    Power
    77.77 bhp
    Power
    100 bhp
    Power
    118 bhp
    Power
    129 bhp
    Torque
    210 Nm
    Torque
    250 Nm
    Torque
    280 Nm
    Torque
    176 Nm
    Torque
    260 Nm
    Torque
    172 Nm
    Torque
    230 Nm
    Ground Clearance
    180 mm
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Ground Clearance
    220 mm
    Ground Clearance
    180 mm
    Ground Clearance
    195 mm
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Length
    3995 mm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Length
    4400 mm
    Length
    5375 mm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Length
    3990 mm
    Height
    1880 mm
    Height
    1642 mm
    Height
    1812 mm
    Height
    1800 mm
    Height
    1817 mm
    Height
    1617 mm
    Height
    1647 mm
    Width
    1745 mm
    Width
    1790 mm
    Width
    1795 mm
    Width
    1860 mm
    Width
    1795 mm
    Width
    1770 mm
    Width
    1821 mm
    Turning Radius
    5.8 meters
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    6.3 Metres
    Turning Radius
    5.35 meters
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    5.3 metres
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    696 litres
    Boot Space
    1495 litres
    Boot Space
    384 litres
    Boot Space
    350 litres
    Boot Space
    364 litres
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    Pickup Truck
    Body Type
    Compact SUV
    Body Type
    Compact SUV
    Body Type
    Compact SUV
    Transmission
    Manual
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual
    Transmission
    Manual
    Transmission
    Manual
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Currently viewingBolero vs SonetBolero vs Bolero Neo PlusBolero vs D-MaxBolero vs Bolero NeoBolero vs VenueBolero vs XUV 3XO
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

    Mahindra Bolero Mileage

    Mahindra Bolero in India is available in Diesel variants. Average mileage of Mahindra Bolero's petrol variant is (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Mahindra Bolero B4 comes with a 60 litres fuel tank.
    Select Variant:
    All
    Select Variant
    B4
    B6
    B6 Opt
    Fuel Type
    Transmission
    Mileage
    Diesel
    Manual
    16

    Mahindra Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    Indraprastha Mahindra Ashok Nagar
    D-4/885, Main Wazirabad Road, Ashok Nagar, Khasra No. 1021/719, New Delhi, Delhi 110094
    +91 - 9650329363
    Indraprastha Mahindra Narela
    Khasra No. 42/12, Ground Floor, Main, Safiabad Rd, Narela, Gautam Colony, New Delhi, Delhi 110040
    +91 - 8130390900
    Indraprastha Mahindra Peeragarhi
    11/175, Peeragarhi Workshop, F-6 Udyog Nagar, Rohtak Road Industrial Area, Near To Udyog Vihar Metro Station, New Delhi, Delhi 110041
    +91 - 8130390900
    Koncept Automobiles
    A-24, Lajpat Nagar-4, Near Max Hospital, New Delhi, Delhi 110024
    +91 - 7290055631
    Shiva Mahindra
    Shop No. 130-133, South Court Mall, Saket District Centre, District Centre, Sector 6, Saket, New Delhi, Delhi 110017
    +91 - 7669783667
    Koncept Automobiles
    No. B-2/16, Safdarjung Enclave, Block B 2, New Delhi, Delhi 110029
    +91 - 7290055630
    See All Mahindra Dealers in Delhi

    Popular Mahindra Cars

    View all Mahindra Cars
    View all Upcoming Mahindra Cars

    Mahindra Bolero EMI

    Select Variant:
    B4
    1002
    ₹ 9.79 Lakhs*
    Select Variant
    B4
    1002
    ₹9.79 Lakhs*
    B6
    1002
    ₹10 Lakhs*
    B6 Opt
    1002
    ₹10.91 Lakhs*
    EMI ₹17576/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Customise EMI

    Mahindra Bolero User Reviews & Ratings

    4
    44 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    1
    4 & above
    42
    5 rating
    1
    Write a Review
    Rough & Tough Bolero
    Bolero is built for rough terrains. The solid body and high ground clearance make it perfect for Indian roads and countryside trips.By: Abhinav Kaur (Feb 12, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Bolero Never Disappoints
    Driving the Mahindra Bolero feels reliable every time. Its durability and performance are perfect for long drives and daily use.By: Shruti Saxena (Feb 12, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Great for Big Families
    The Bolero offers ample space for passengers and luggage, making it ideal for family trips. It’s both functional and comfortable.By: Karan Kumar (Feb 12, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Designed For Tough Roads
    Mahindra Bolero performs exceptionally well on tough and uneven roads, offering a smooth and reliable ride in all conditions.By: Ankit Verma (Feb 3, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Best For Work Use
    Bolero is perfect for work use, offering ample cargo space, strong performance, and a reliable engine for demanding needs.By: Sanjay Sharma (Feb 3, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Low Maintenance SUV
    Mahindra Bolero offers low maintenance costs and consistent performance, making it an economical choice for long-term ownership.By: Siya Chaturvedi (Feb 3, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Classic And Reliable
    Bolero’s classic design and reliability make it a consistent favorite among buyers who value simplicity and functionality.By: Divya Lohia (Feb 3, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Affordable And Practical
    Bolero offers good value for money with its durable design, low maintenance, and practical features for Indian roads.By: Pallavi Oberoi (Jan 29, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Trusted For Many Years
    Bolero has earned trust over the years for its rugged design, reliability, and excellent performance in all conditions.By: Abhinav Kapoor (Jan 29, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Good Space And Comfort
    The spacious interiors and decent comfort make Bolero a good choice for families needing a reliable and affordable SUV.By: Neha Mahajan (Jan 29, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Read all Reviews

    Explore Other Options

    SUV Cars
    SUV Cars Under 10 Lakhs
    Diesel Cars
    Upcoming SUV Cars
    7 Seater Cars
    Cars & BikesNew CarsMahindra CarsMahindra Bolero