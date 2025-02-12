Launched in Mar 2020
The Mahindra Bolero is a rugged three-row SUV that is available in three main variants and three colour options. Priced from ₹9.79 lakh (ex-showroom), the Bolero SUV was last updated in 2023 to fall in with the Bharat Stage-6 Phase 2 emissions standards. It is known for its tough build, boxy silhouette, and reliability, and it is fitted with a torque-heavy diesel mill capable of tackling any road condition. Originally introduced in 2000, the first generation of the Bolero SUV was based on the Mahindra Armada, its predecessor. While it has been continuously manufactured for the next two decades, the Mahindra Bolero has undergone minimal design changes, with its overall identity still intact.
The Mahindra Bolero is priced from a starting ex-showroom price of ₹9.79 lakh. This is the base B4 variant which is limited to two colour options. The B6 variant brings one colour option and is priced from ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The B6 OPT variant tops the range at ₹10.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and offers all colour options available with the Bolero.
The Mahindra Bolero was last updated on March 7, 2023, to comply with the BS-VI Phase 2 emissions norms. It was originally launched in the Indian passenger vehicles market in 2000 and has remained in production ever since. The first generation Bolero was launched with a Peugeot 2.5-litre diesel engine. It was not until the second generation model that Mahindra made and fitted in their in-house turbo-diesel unit. The current gen Mahindra Bolero runs on the 1.5-litre mHawk75 diesel engine that gets mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.
The Mahindra Bolero is available in three variants in total, with the entry-level B4 variant priced at ₹9.79 lakh (ex-showroom). This is limited to two colour options. The B6 variant is priced at ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and is limited to one colour option. This variant features rear centre armrest and adjustable headrests, and gets treated with fabric upholstered seats. It comes with two airbags, ABS, and TPMS. The B6 OPT variant is the top-spec model priced at ₹10.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and offers all three colour options available with the Bolero. It is available with USB charging outlets and additional features.
There are three colour options available with the Mahindra Bolero: Diamond White, DSAT Silver, and Lakeside Brown. The base B4 variant comes with the Diamond White and LSAT Silver colour options while the B6 variant is limited to the Diamond White. The top-spec B6 OPT variant features all three colour options.
The Mahindra Bolero is a seven-seater SUV that includes features such as a rear centre armrest, adjustable headrests all around, and USB outlets for charging devices. It features front power windows and power steering alongside an engine start/stop button, heater, and a rear reading lamp. The Bolero’s seats get upholstered in fabric and the driver is given a digital instrument cluster.
The Mahindra Bolero is currently driven by an mhawk75 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine that makes 74.9 bhp at 3,000 rpm and 210 Nm of maximum torque in-between 1600 rpm and 2,200 rpm. This engine is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. The Bolero puts on disc brakes at the front with drum brakes taking up responsibility at the rear.
Mahindra have not stated official fuel economy figures but the ARAI-claimed mileage for the Bolero SUV comes to 16 kmpl. The SUV comes with a 60-litre fuel tank.
The Mahindra Bolero features an unladed ground clearance of 180 mm and offers a boot space of 370 litres.
The Mahindra Bolero is a seven-seater three-row SUV.
The Mahindra Bolero is yet to be tested for its safety rating. It is fitted with two airbags, anti-locking brakes, and tyre pressure monitoring systems.
The Mahindra Bolero is a three-row seven-seater SUV that sits between ₹9.79 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹10.90 lakh (ex-showroom). It does not have any direct rivals as such....Read MoreRead Less
