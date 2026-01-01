The BE 6 Pack 3 Select, featuring a 59 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 557 km, is priced at ₹25.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The BE 6 Pack 3 Select delivers a claimed single-charge range of 557 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The BE 6 Pack 3 Select is available in 8 colour options: Everest White, Desert Myst, Deep Forest, Tango Red, Firestorm Orange, Napoli Black, Everest White Satin, Desert Myst Satin.
The BE 6 Pack 3 Select is powered by a 59 kWh battery pack that allows for 557 km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 6 Hours(11 kW AC Charger). The motor makes 170 kW and 380 Nm of torque.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the BE 6 Pack 3 Select include the VinFast VF7 priced between ₹21.89 Lakhs - 26.79 Lakhs and the Mahindra XEV 9S priced between ₹19.95 Lakhs - 30.2 Lakhs.
The BE 6 Pack 3 Select has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Average Speed, Automatic Head Lamps, USB Compatibility, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Average Fuel Consumption, Door Ajar Warning, Low Fuel Level Warning and Distance to Empty.