Mahindra BE 6 Front Right Side
Mahindra BE 6 Front Left Side
Mahindra BE 6 Front View
Mahindra BE 6 Grille
Mahindra BE 6 Left Side View
Mahindra BE 6 Rear Left Side
Mahindra BE 6 Pack 3

28.37 Lakhs*
BE 6 Pack 3

BE 6 Pack 3 Prices

The BE 6 Pack 3, featuring a 79 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 683 km, is priced at ₹28.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

BE 6 Pack 3 Range

The BE 6 Pack 3 delivers a claimed single-charge range of 683 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

BE 6 Pack 3 Colours

The BE 6 Pack 3 is available in 8 colour options: Everest White, Desert Myst, Deep Forest, Tango Red, Firestorm Orange, Napoli Black, Everest White Satin, Desert Myst Satin.

BE 6 Pack 3 Battery & Range

The BE 6 Pack 3 is powered by a 79 kWh battery pack that allows for 683 km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 8 Hours(11 kW AC Charger). The motor makes 210 kW and 380 Nm of torque.

BE 6 Pack 3 vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the BE 6 Pack 3 include the VinFast VF7 priced between ₹21.89 Lakhs - 26.79 Lakhs and the Mahindra XEV 9S priced between ₹19.95 Lakhs - 30.2 Lakhs.

BE 6 Pack 3 Specs & Features

The BE 6 Pack 3 has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Door Ajar Warning, Rear Defogger, Ambient Interior Lighting, USB Compatibility, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Low Fuel Level Warning, Average Speed and Heads Up Display (HUD).

Mahindra BE 6 Pack 3 Price

BE 6 Pack 3

₹28.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
26,90,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,30,883
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
28,37,383
EMI@60,986/mo
Mahindra BE 6 Pack 3 Specifications and Features

Engine & Transmission

Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
380 Nm
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
282 bhp
Charging Time
8 Hours(11 kW AC Charger)
Fuel Type
Electric
Battery Capacity
79 kWh
Electric Motor
1
Driving Range
683 km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.7 seconds
Drivetrain
RWD
Motor Power
210 kW
Max Motor Performance
282 bhp,380 Nm

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Front Tyres
245 / 55 R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi-link (5-link) independent suspension & stabilizer bar
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut i-link independent suspension & stabilizer bar
Rear Tyres
245 / 55 R19

Capacity

Bootspace
455 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
207 mm
Length
4371 mm
Wheelbase
2775 mm
Height
1627 mm
Width
1907 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Air Conditioner
Automatic Dual Zone
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
Cruise Control
Adaptive
Heater
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Not Applicable
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Black
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Auto Folding
Power Windows
Front & Rear
One Touch -Down
Driver
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Dual Tone
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch - Up
Driver
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Yes
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
LED
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Lifetime warranty (First registered owner ? Private Registration) , Ownership change ? 10 years or 200,000 km (whichever is earlier from the first delivery date)

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
Head Unit Size
Not Available
iPod Compatibility
No
Speakers
16
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
USB Compatibility
Yes
Aux Compatibility
No
Display
Touch-screen Display

Telematics

Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Safety

Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Bharat NCAP)

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down, lumbar: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Mahindra BE 6 Pack 3 EMI
EMI54,888 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
25,53,644
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
25,53,644
Interest Amount
7,39,622
Payable Amount
32,93,266

Mahindra BE 6 other Variants

BE 6 Pack 1

₹19.88 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,90,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
81,892
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,88,392
EMI@42,738/mo
BE 6 Pack One 7.2kW Charger

₹20.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,40,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
83,732
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,40,232
EMI@43,853/mo
BE 6 Pack One 11.2kW Charger

₹20.66 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,65,001
RTO
16,000
Insurance
84,653
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,66,154
EMI@44,410/mo
BE 6 Pack 1 Above

₹21.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,50,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
87,781
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,54,281
EMI@46,304/mo
BE 6 Pack One Above 7.2kW Charger

₹22.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,00,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
89,621
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,06,121
EMI@47,418/mo
BE 6 Pack One Above 11.2kW Charger

₹22.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,25,001
RTO
16,000
Insurance
90,541
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,32,042
EMI@47,975/mo
BE 6 Pack 2

₹22.99 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,90,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
92,933
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,99,433
EMI@49,424/mo
BE 6 Pack Two 7.2kW Charger

₹23.51 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,40,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
94,773
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,51,273
EMI@50,538/mo
BE 6 Pack Two 11.2kW Charger

₹23.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,65,001
RTO
16,000
Insurance
95,693
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,77,194
EMI@51,095/mo
BE 6 Pack Two No Charger 79kWh

₹24.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,50,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
98,821
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,65,321
EMI@52,989/mo
BE 6 FE2

₹25.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,69,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,18,505
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,04,005
EMI@53,821/mo
BE 6 Pack Two 7.2kW Charger 79kWh

₹25.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,00,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,00,662
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,17,162
EMI@54,104/mo
BE 6 Pack Two 11.2kW Charger 79kWh

₹25.43 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,25,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,01,582
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,43,082
EMI@54,661/mo
BE 6 FE3

₹25.87 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,49,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,21,590
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,87,090
EMI@55,607/mo
BE 6 Pack 3 Select

₹25.69 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,50,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,02,502
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,69,002
EMI@55,218/mo
BE 6 Pack Three Select 7.2kW Charger

₹26.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
25,00,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,04,342
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
26,20,842
EMI@56,332/mo
BE 6 Pack Three Select 11.2kW Charger

₹26.47 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
25,25,001
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,05,262
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
26,46,763
EMI@56,889/mo
BE 6 Pack Three 7.2kW Charger

₹28.89 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
27,40,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,32,812
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
28,89,312
EMI@62,103/mo
BE 6 Pack Three 11.2kW Charger

₹29.15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
27,65,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,33,776
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
29,15,276
EMI@62,661/mo
