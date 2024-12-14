HT Auto

Mahindra BE 6e Pack 1

Mahindra BE 6e Front Left Side
1/20
Mahindra BE 6e Front View
2/20
Mahindra BE 6e Left Side View
3/20
Mahindra BE 6e Rear Left Side
4/20
Mahindra BE 6e Rear View
5/20
Mahindra BE 6e Steering Wheel
6/20
19.88 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Mahindra BE 6e Key Specs
Battery Capacity59 kwh
Range682 km
Charging Time8 Hours(11 kW AC Charger)
View all BE 6e specs and features

BE 6e Pack 1 Latest Updates

BE 6e is a 5 seater SUV which has 1 variant. The price of BE 6e Pack 1 (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 19.88 Lakhs. It offers many features

  • Driving Range: 682 km
  • Bootspace: 455 litres
    Mahindra BE 6e Pack 1 Price

    Pack 1

    ₹19.88 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    59 KWh
    682 Km
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    18,90,000
    RTO
    16,000
    Insurance
    81,892
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    19,88,392
    EMI@42,738/mo
    Mahindra BE 6e Pack 1 Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

    Engine & Transmission

    Others
    Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
    Battery Capacity
    59 kWh
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    6.7 seconds
    Driving Range
    682 km
    Transmission
    Automatic - 1 Gears
    Drivetrain
    RWD
    Charging Time
    8 Hours(11 kW AC Charger)
    Fuel Type
    Electric

    Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Front Tyres
    245 / 55 R19
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    5 Link Independent Suspension & Stabilizer bar
    Front Suspension
    McPherson Strut i-Link Independent Suspension & Stabilizer bar
    Rear Tyres
    245 / 45 R19

    Capacity

    Bootspace
    455 litres
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors

    Dimensions & Weight

    Length
    4371 mm
    Ground Clearance
    207 mm
    Wheelbase
    2775 mm
    Height
    1627 mm
    Width
    1907 mm

    Comfort & Convenience

    Instrumentation

    Locks & Security

    Rear row

    Exterior

    Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

    Storage

    Lighting

    Manufacturer Warranty

    Entertainment, Information & Communication

    Telematics

    Safety

    Airbags
    7 Airbags
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes

    Braking & Traction

    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes

    Seats & Upholstery

    Mahindra BE 6e Pack 1 EMI
    EMI38,464 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    17,89,552
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    17,89,552
    Interest Amount
    5,18,315
    Payable Amount
    23,07,867

