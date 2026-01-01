The BE 6 [Old Generation] Pack 1, featuring a 59 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 557 km, is priced at ₹19.88 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The BE 6 [Old Generation] Pack 1 delivers a claimed single-charge range of 557 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The BE 6 [Old Generation] Pack 1 is available in 8 colour options: Everest White, Desert Myst, Deep Forest, Tango Red, Firestorm Orange, Napoli Black, Everest White Satin, Desert Myst Satin.
The BE 6 [Old Generation] Pack 1 is powered by a 59 kWh battery pack that allows for 557 km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 6 Hours(11 kW AC Charger). The motor makes 170 kW and 380 Nm of torque.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the BE 6 [Old Generation] Pack 1 include the Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ priced between ₹19.45 Lakhs - 26.95 Lakhs and the Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella priced ₹23.6 Lakhs.
The BE 6 [Old Generation] Pack 1 has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Average Speed, Rear Defogger, Automatic Head Lamps, Cruise Control, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Heads Up Display (HUD), Average Fuel Consumption and Door Ajar Warning.