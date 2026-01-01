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BE 6 [Old Generation]PriceRangeSpecifications
Mahindra BE 6 [Old Generation] Front Right Side
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Mahindra BE 6 [Old Generation] Front Left Side
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Mahindra BE 6 [Old Generation] Front View
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Mahindra BE 6 [Old Generation] Grille
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Mahindra BE 6 [Old Generation] Left Side View
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Mahindra BE 6 [Old Generation] Rear Left Side
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Mahindra BE 6 [Old Generation] Pack 1

4.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
19.88 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare

BE 6 [Old Generation] Pack 1

BE 6 [Old Generation] Pack 1 Prices

The BE 6 [Old Generation] Pack 1, featuring a 59 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 557 km, is priced at ₹19.88 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

BE 6 [Old Generation] Pack 1 Range

The BE 6 [Old Generation] Pack 1 delivers a claimed single-charge range of 557 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

BE 6 [Old Generation] Pack 1 Colours

The BE 6 [Old Generation] Pack 1 is available in 8 colour options: Everest White, Desert Myst, Deep Forest, Tango Red, Firestorm Orange, Napoli Black, Everest White Satin, Desert Myst Satin.

BE 6 [Old Generation] Pack 1 Battery & Range

The BE 6 [Old Generation] Pack 1 is powered by a 59 kWh battery pack that allows for 557 km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 6 Hours(11 kW AC Charger). The motor makes 170 kW and 380 Nm of torque.

BE 6 [Old Generation] Pack 1 vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the BE 6 [Old Generation] Pack 1 include the Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ priced between ₹19.45 Lakhs - 26.95 Lakhs and the Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella priced ₹23.6 Lakhs.

BE 6 [Old Generation] Pack 1 Specs & Features

The BE 6 [Old Generation] Pack 1 has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Average Speed, Rear Defogger, Automatic Head Lamps, Cruise Control, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Heads Up Display (HUD), Average Fuel Consumption and Door Ajar Warning.

Mahindra BE 6 [Old Generation] Pack 1 Price

BE 6 [Old Generation] Pack 1

₹19.88 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,90,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
81,892
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,88,392
EMI@42,738/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Mahindra BE 6 [Old Generation] Pack 1 Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Battery Capacity
59 kWh
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.7 seconds
Driving Range
557 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
380 Nm
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
228 bhp
Motor Power
170 kW
Drivetrain
RWD
Max Motor Performance
228 bhp,380 Nm
Charging Time
6 Hours(11 kW AC Charger)
Fuel Type
Electric

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Front Tyres
245 / 60 R18
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi-link (5-link) independent suspension & stabilizer bar
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut i-link independent suspension & stabilizer bar
Rear Tyres
245 / 60 R18

Capacity

Bootspace
455 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4371 mm
Ground Clearance
207 mm
Wheelbase
2775 mm
Height
1627 mm
Width
1907 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
Digital
Shift Indicator
Not Applicable
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Roof Mounted Antenna
Glass Antenna
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Dual Tone
Rear Defogger
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Key

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Cabin Lamps
Front
Rear Reading Lamp
Both Sides
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Lifetime warranty (First registered owner – Private Registration) , Ownership change – 10 years or 200,000 km (whichever is earlier from the first delivery date)

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
Head Unit Size
Not Available
Speakers
6
USB Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display

Telematics

Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
No
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Bharat NCAP)

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Armrest
Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Driver Armrest
Yes
Mahindra BE 6 [Old Generation] Pack 1 EMI
EMI38,464 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
17,89,552
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
17,89,552
Interest Amount
5,18,315
Payable Amount
23,07,867

Mahindra BE 6 [Old Generation] other Variants

BE 6 [Old Generation] Pack One 7.2kW Charger

₹20.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,40,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
83,732
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,40,232
EMI@43,853/mo
Add to Compare
Close

BE 6 [Old Generation] Pack One 11.2kW Charger

₹20.66 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,65,001
RTO
16,000
Insurance
84,653
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,66,154
EMI@44,410/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

BE 6 [Old Generation] Pack 1 Above

₹21.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,50,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
87,781
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,54,281
EMI@46,304/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

BE 6 [Old Generation] Pack One Above 7.2kW Charger

₹22.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,00,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
89,621
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,06,121
EMI@47,418/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

BE 6 [Old Generation] Pack One Above 11.2kW Charger

₹22.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,25,001
RTO
16,000
Insurance
90,541
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,32,042
EMI@47,975/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

BE 6 [Old Generation] Pack 2

₹22.99 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,90,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
92,933
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,99,433
EMI@49,424/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

BE 6 [Old Generation] Pack Two 7.2kW Charger

₹23.51 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,40,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
94,773
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,51,273
EMI@50,538/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

BE 6 [Old Generation] Pack Two 11.2kW Charger

₹23.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,65,001
RTO
16,000
Insurance
95,693
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,77,194
EMI@51,095/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

BE 6 [Old Generation] Pack Two No Charger 79kWh

₹24.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,50,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
98,821
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,65,321
EMI@52,989/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

BE 6 [Old Generation] Pack Two 7.2kW Charger 79kWh

₹25.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,00,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,00,662
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,17,162
EMI@54,104/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

BE 6 [Old Generation] Pack Two 11.2kW Charger 79kWh

₹25.43 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,25,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,01,582
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,43,082
EMI@54,661/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

BE 6 [Old Generation] Pack 3 Select

₹25.69 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,50,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,02,502
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,69,002
EMI@55,218/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

BE 6 [Old Generation] Pack Three Select 7.2kW Charger

₹26.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
25,00,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,04,342
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
26,20,842
EMI@56,332/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

BE 6 [Old Generation] Pack Three Select 11.2kW Charger

₹26.47 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
25,25,001
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,05,262
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
26,46,763
EMI@56,889/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

BE 6 [Old Generation] Pack 3

₹28.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
26,90,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,30,883
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
28,37,383
EMI@60,986/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

BE 6 [Old Generation] Pack Three 7.2kW Charger

₹28.89 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
27,40,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,32,812
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
28,89,312
EMI@62,103/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

BE 6 [Old Generation] Pack Three 11.2kW Charger

₹29.15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
27,65,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,33,776
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
29,15,276
EMI@62,661/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

BE 6 [Old Generation] Batman Edition No Charger 79kWh

₹30.03 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
28,49,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,37,015
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
30,02,515
EMI@64,536/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Mahindra BE 6 [Old Generation] Alternatives

Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ

Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ

19.45 - 26.95 Lakhs
BE 6 [Old Generation]vsBE 6 SPORTEQ
Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella

23.6 Lakhs
+4
BE 6 [Old Generation]vsUrban Cruiser Ebella
Tata Sierra.ev

Tata Sierra.ev

18.79 - 26.48 Lakhs
+2
BE 6 [Old Generation]vsSierra.ev
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
+1
BE 6 [Old Generation]vsVF7
Hyundai Creta EV

Hyundai Creta EV

18.02 - 24.7 Lakhs
+3
BE 6 [Old Generation]vsCreta EV
Tata Harrier EV

Tata Harrier EV

21.49 - 30.23 Lakhs
BE 6 [Old Generation]vsHarrier EV

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