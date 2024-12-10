What is the on-road price of Mahindra BE 6 in Sriganganagar? The on-road price of Mahindra BE 6 Pack 1 in Sriganganagar is Rs. 18.91 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What is the EMI for Mahindra BE 6 in Sriganganagar? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mahindra BE 6 in Sriganganagar is Rs. 38,333.