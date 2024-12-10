What is the on-road price of Mahindra BE 6 in Silchar? The on-road price of Mahindra BE 6 Pack 1 in Silchar is Rs. 19.82 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Mahindra BE 6 in Silchar? The RTO charges for Mahindra BE 6 Pack 1 in Silchar amount to Rs. 12,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Mahindra BE 6 in Silchar? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mahindra BE 6 in Silchar is Rs. 40,197.

What are the insurance charges for Mahindra BE 6 in Silchar? The insurance charges for Mahindra BE 6 Pack 1 in Silchar are Rs. 79,943, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.