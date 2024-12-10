Mahindra BE 6 on road price in Saharsa starts from Rs. 18.91 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Mahindra BE 6 on road price in Saharsa starts from Rs. 18.91 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Mahindra BE 6 dealers and showrooms in Saharsa for best offers.
Mahindra BE 6 on road price breakup in Saharsa includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Mahindra BE 6 is mainly compared to Mahindra XEV 9e which starts at Rs. 21.9 Lakhs in Saharsa, Tata Curvv EV which starts at Rs. 17.49 Lakhs in Saharsa and Jeep Avenger starting at Rs. 20 Lakhs in Saharsa.
Variants On-Road Price Mahindra BE 6 Pack 1 ₹ 18.91 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price