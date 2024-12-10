HT Auto
Cars & BikesNew CarsMahindraBE 6On Road Price in Rajnandgaon

Mahindra BE 6 On Road Price in Rajnandgaon

Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Mahindra BE 6 Front Left Side
1/20
Mahindra BE 6 Front View
2/20
Mahindra BE 6 Left Side View
3/20
Mahindra BE 6 Rear Left Side
4/20
Mahindra BE 6 Rear View
5/20
Mahindra BE 6 Steering Wheel
View all Images
6/20
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
18.9 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Rajnandgaon
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

BE 6 Price in Rajnandgaon

Mahindra BE 6 on road price in Rajnandgaon starts from Rs. 19.82 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mahindra BE 6 Pack 1₹ 19.82 Lakhs
...Read More

Mahindra BE 6 Variant Wise Price List in Rajnandgaon

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

Pack 1

₹19.82 Lakhs*On-Road Price
59 KWh
556 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,90,000
RTO
12,000
Insurance
79,943
Car insurance from ₹ 2094* with Royal SundaramGet Quote
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Raipur
(Price not available in Rajnandgaon)
19,82,443
EMI@42,610/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close

Paying too much for your Car Insurance?

Mahindra BE 6 Alternatives

Mahindra XEV 9e

Mahindra XEV 9e

21.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
XEV 9e Price in Rajnandgaon
Tata Curvv EV

Tata Curvv EV

17.49 - 21.99 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Curvv EV Price in Rajnandgaon
UPCOMING
Jeep Avenger

Jeep Avenger

20 - 50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
Mahindra XUV 400 EV

Mahindra XUV 400 EV

15.49 - 19.19 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
XUV 400 EV Price in Rajnandgaon
Toyota Innova Crysta

Toyota Innova Crysta

19.99 - 26.55 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Innova Crysta Price in Rajnandgaon
Kia Carens

Kia Carens

10.52 - 19.94 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Carens Price in Rajnandgaon

Popular Mahindra Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Mahindra Cars

Mahindra BE 6 News

The XEV 7e will share its platform with the new upcoming electric vehicles from Mahindra.
Mahindra XEV 7e spotted ahead of launch, will share its platform with XEV 9e and BE 6
10 Dec 2024
The Mahindra launched the BE 6e recently starting at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>18.90 lakh (ex-showroom).
Mahindra BE 6e to be renamed ‘BE 6’, will challenge IndiGo's claim in court
9 Dec 2024
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Dec 7: Mahindra BE 6e to be renamed as BE 6, New TVS Ronin uncovered & more
8 Dec 2024
File photo used for representational purpose.
What is keeping you from buying an EV? Report lists out key challenges in India
10 Dec 2024
Skoda Kylaq comes as the Czech brand's most affordable SUV in India, which competes with rivals like Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and Mahindra XUV 3XO.
Skoda Kylaq vs Mahindra XUV 3XO: Which sub-compact SUV should you pick
10 Dec 2024
View all
 Mahindra BE 6 News

Mahindra BE 6 Videos

The BE 6e is a fun-to-drive electric car with sprint time of 0-100 kmph in just 6.7 seconds and a top speed of 200 kmph. There is 288 bhp of power and 380 Nm of torque on offer promising an exciting drive.
Watch Mahindra BE 6e review: Fast & furious, is it India’s best EV yet?
29 Nov 2024
The BE 6e is priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>18.90 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory) while the XEV 9e comes at a introductory starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>21.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Loaded with futuristic technology that can take on some of the luxury vehicles, coupled with unique design that offer a standout road presence, both EVs are all set to hit Indian roads from February next year.
Mahindra BE 6e, XEV 9e electric SUVs launched. Price, range, features, specs explained
26 Nov 2024
The Mahindra XEV 9e packs in a whole lot more in terms of its unique styling, quirky features and performance that make it a desirable car. Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>21.90 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory), the XEV 9e could challenge even some of the luxury cars with what it has on offer.
Watch Mahindra XEV 9e review: Setting new benchmark for EVs in India?
29 Nov 2024
When it comes to safety rating, both Mahindra Thar Roxx and Tata Harrier are placed on top of the list. The two SUVs have secured five-star rating at the Bharat NCAP crash tests. Both SUVs offer host of safety features too.
Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Tata Harrier: Which SUV is safer? Bharat NCAP safety rating explained
18 Nov 2024
Mahindra has launched the Thar Roxx SUV, the five-door version of the standard Thar, at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
Mahindra Thar Roxx first drive impression: Loaded enough to worry Creta, Seltos?
17 Aug 2024
View all
 

Top Electric Cars

View allPopular Electric Cars

Mahindra BE 6 FAQs

The on-road price of Mahindra BE 6 Pack 1 in Rajnandgaon is Rs. 19.82 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Mahindra BE 6 Pack 1 in Rajnandgaon amount to Rs. 12,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mahindra BE 6 in Rajnandgaon is Rs. 40,197.
The insurance charges for Mahindra BE 6 Pack 1 in Rajnandgaon are Rs. 79,943, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
The detailed price breakup for Mahindra BE 6 Pack 1 in Rajnandgaon includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 18.90 Lakhs, RTO charges - Rs. 12,000, insurance - Rs. 79,943, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 19.82 Lakhs.

Latest Cars in India 2024

Honda Amaze

Honda Amaze

8 - 10.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Audi Q7

Audi Q7

88.66 - 97.81 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra XEV 9e

Mahindra XEV 9e

21.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
BMW M5

BMW M5

1.99 Cr
Check Latest Offers

Popular Cars in India 2024

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra Thar ROXX

Mahindra Thar ROXX

12.99 - 22.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8 - 15.8 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.9 - 20.45 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra XUV700

13.99 - 26.04 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2024

Toyota Camry 2024

Toyota Camry 2024

50 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Coupe

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Coupe

3 Cr Exp. Price
Check details
Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe 2024

Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe 2024

65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
BMW M3

BMW M3

65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details