What is the on-road price of Mahindra BE 6 in Nashik? The on-road price of Mahindra BE 6 Pack 1 in Nashik is Rs. 19.85 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Mahindra BE 6 in Nashik? The RTO charges for Mahindra BE 6 Pack 1 in Nashik amount to Rs. 12,240, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Mahindra BE 6 in Nashik? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mahindra BE 6 in Nashik is Rs. 40,241.

What are the insurance charges for Mahindra BE 6 in Nashik? The insurance charges for Mahindra BE 6 Pack 1 in Nashik are Rs. 81,892, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.