Mahindra BE 6e On Road Price in Nagpur

Mahindra BE 6e Front Left Side
Mahindra BE 6e Front View
Mahindra BE 6e Left Side View
Mahindra BE 6e Rear Left Side
Mahindra BE 6e Rear View
Mahindra BE 6e Steering Wheel
18.9 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Nagpur
BE 6e Price in Nagpur

Mahindra BE 6e on road price in Nagpur starts from Rs. 18.91 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mahindra BE 6e Pack 1₹ 18.91 Lakhs
...Read More

Mahindra BE 6e Variant Wise Price List in Nagpur

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

Pack 1

₹18.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
59 KWh
556 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,90,000
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Nagpur)
18,90,500
EMI@40,634/mo
Mahindra BE 6e News

IndiGo has filed a copyright infringement suit against Mahindra for the use of '6e' in the name of its new electric SUV BE 6e
Mahindra BE 6e renamed after IndiGo row: 5 times car names created a stir
9 Dec 2024
Mahindra recently launched the BE 6e electric SUV in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>18.90 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). It comes with a unique design and is packed with power and unique features.
Mahindra BE 6e, embroiled in the IndiGo-Mahindra trademark row gets quirky features. Check it out
9 Dec 2024
The Mahindra launched the BE 6e recently starting at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>18.90 lakh (ex-showroom).
Mahindra BE 6e to be renamed ‘BE 6’, will challenge IndiGo's claim in court
9 Dec 2024
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Dec 7: Mahindra BE 6e to be renamed as BE 6, New TVS Ronin uncovered & more
8 Dec 2024
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Dec 3: Mahindra BE 6e in legal soup, Aprilia RS 457 price hike, Jaguar Type 00 unveil
4 Dec 2024
Mahindra BE 6e Videos

The BE 6e is a fun-to-drive electric car with sprint time of 0-100 kmph in just 6.7 seconds and a top speed of 200 kmph. There is 288 bhp of power and 380 Nm of torque on offer promising an exciting drive.
Watch Mahindra BE 6e review: Fast & furious, is it India’s best EV yet?
29 Nov 2024
The BE 6e is priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>18.90 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory) while the XEV 9e comes at a introductory starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>21.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Loaded with futuristic technology that can take on some of the luxury vehicles, coupled with unique design that offer a standout road presence, both EVs are all set to hit Indian roads from February next year.
Mahindra BE 6e, XEV 9e electric SUVs launched. Price, range, features, specs explained
26 Nov 2024
The Mahindra XEV 9e packs in a whole lot more in terms of its unique styling, quirky features and performance that make it a desirable car. Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>21.90 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory), the XEV 9e could challenge even some of the luxury cars with what it has on offer.
Watch Mahindra XEV 9e review: Setting new benchmark for EVs in India?
29 Nov 2024
When it comes to safety rating, both Mahindra Thar Roxx and Tata Harrier are placed on top of the list. The two SUVs have secured five-star rating at the Bharat NCAP crash tests. Both SUVs offer host of safety features too.
Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Tata Harrier: Which SUV is safer? Bharat NCAP safety rating explained
18 Nov 2024
Mahindra has launched the Thar Roxx SUV, the five-door version of the standard Thar, at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
Mahindra Thar Roxx first drive impression: Loaded enough to worry Creta, Seltos?
17 Aug 2024
Mahindra BE 6e FAQs

The on-road price of Mahindra BE 6e Pack 1 in Nagpur is Rs. 18.91 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mahindra BE 6e in Nagpur is Rs. 38,333.
The detailed price breakup for Mahindra BE 6e Pack 1 in Nagpur includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 18.90 Lakhs, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 18.91 Lakhs.

