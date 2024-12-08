What is the on-road price of Mahindra BE 6e in Mangalore? The on-road price of Mahindra BE 6e Pack 1 in Mangalore is Rs. 19.88 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Mahindra BE 6e in Mangalore? The RTO charges for Mahindra BE 6e Pack 1 in Mangalore amount to Rs. 16,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Mahindra BE 6e in Mangalore? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mahindra BE 6e in Mangalore is Rs. 40,317.

What are the insurance charges for Mahindra BE 6e in Mangalore? The insurance charges for Mahindra BE 6e Pack 1 in Mangalore are Rs. 81,892, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.