What is the on-road price of Mahindra BE 6 in Hazaribagh? The on-road price of Mahindra BE 6 Pack 1 in Hazaribagh is Rs. 21.34 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Mahindra BE 6 in Hazaribagh? The RTO charges for Mahindra BE 6 Pack 1 in Hazaribagh amount to Rs. 1.64 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Mahindra BE 6 in Hazaribagh? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mahindra BE 6 in Hazaribagh is Rs. 43,276.

What are the insurance charges for Mahindra BE 6 in Hazaribagh? The insurance charges for Mahindra BE 6 Pack 1 in Hazaribagh are Rs. 79,943, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.