What is the on-road price of Mahindra BE 6 in Haridwar? The on-road price of Mahindra BE 6 Pack 1 in Haridwar is Rs. 21.71 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Mahindra BE 6 in Haridwar? The RTO charges for Mahindra BE 6 Pack 1 in Haridwar amount to Rs. 2.01 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Mahindra BE 6 in Haridwar? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mahindra BE 6 in Haridwar is Rs. 44,029.

What are the insurance charges for Mahindra BE 6 in Haridwar? The insurance charges for Mahindra BE 6 Pack 1 in Haridwar are Rs. 79,943, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.