Mahindra BE 6 on road price in Bhiwandi starts from Rs. 18.91 Lakhs. Mahindra BE 6 on road price breakup in Bhiwandi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Mahindra BE 6 is mainly compared to Mahindra XEV 9e which starts at Rs. 21.9 Lakhs in Bhiwandi, Tata Curvv EV which starts at Rs. 17.49 Lakhs in Bhiwandi and Jeep Avenger starting at Rs. 20 Lakhs in Bhiwandi. Variants On-Road Price Mahindra BE 6 Pack 1 ₹ 18.91 Lakhs