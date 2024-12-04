What is the on-road price of Mahindra BE 6e in Bangalore? The on-road price of Mahindra BE 6e Pack 1 in Bangalore is Rs. 19.85 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Mahindra BE 6e in Bangalore? The RTO charges for Mahindra BE 6e Pack 1 in Bangalore amount to Rs. 13,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Mahindra BE 6e in Bangalore? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mahindra BE 6e in Bangalore is Rs. 40,257.

What are the insurance charges for Mahindra BE 6e in Bangalore? The insurance charges for Mahindra BE 6e Pack 1 in Bangalore are Rs. 81,892, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.