Mahindra BE 6 on road price in Alappuzha starts from Rs. 19.82 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Mahindra BE 6 on road price in Alappuzha starts from Rs. 19.82 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Mahindra BE 6 dealers and showrooms in Alappuzha for best offers. Mahindra BE 6 on road price breakup in Alappuzha includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Mahindra BE 6 is mainly compared to Mahindra XEV 9e which starts at Rs. 21.9 Lakhs in Alappuzha, Tata Curvv EV which starts at Rs. 17.49 Lakhs in Alappuzha and Jeep Avenger starting at Rs. 20 Lakhs in Alappuzha. Variants On-Road Price Mahindra BE 6 Pack 1 ₹ 19.82 Lakhs