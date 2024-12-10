Mahindra BE 6 on road price in Agartala starts from Rs. 19.82 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Mahindra BE 6 on road price in Agartala starts from Rs. 19.82 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Mahindra BE 6 dealers and showrooms in Agartala for best offers. Mahindra BE 6 on road price breakup in Agartala includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Mahindra BE 6 is mainly compared to Mahindra XEV 9e which starts at Rs. 21.9 Lakhs in Agartala, Tata Curvv EV which starts at Rs. 17.49 Lakhs in Agartala and Jeep Avenger starting at Rs. 20 Lakhs in Agartala. Variants On-Road Price Mahindra BE 6 Pack 1 ₹ 19.82 Lakhs