Mahindra BE 6 Front Right Side
Mahindra BE 6 Front Left Side
Mahindra BE 6 Front View
Mahindra BE 6 Grille
Mahindra BE 6 Left Side View
Mahindra BE 6 Rear Left Side
Mahindra BE 6 FE3

4.5 out of 5
25.87 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
BE 6 FE3

BE 6 FE3 Prices

The BE 6 FE3, featuring a 79 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 683 km, is priced at ₹25.87 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

BE 6 FE3 Range

The BE 6 FE3 delivers a claimed single-charge range of 683 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

BE 6 FE3 Colours

The BE 6 FE3 is available in 8 colour options: Everest White, Desert Myst, Deep Forest, Tango Red, Firestorm Orange, Napoli Black, Everest White Satin, Desert Myst Satin.

BE 6 FE3 Battery & Range

The BE 6 FE3 is powered by a 79 kWh battery pack that allows for 683 km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 8 Hours(11 kW AC Charger). The motor delivers 380 Nm of torque.

BE 6 FE3 vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the BE 6 FE3 include the VinFast VF7 priced between ₹21.89 Lakhs - 26.79 Lakhs and the Mahindra XEV 9S priced between ₹19.95 Lakhs - 30.2 Lakhs.

BE 6 FE3 Specs & Features

The BE 6 FE3 has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Follow me home headlamps, USB Compatibility, Cruise Control, Heater and Keyless Start/ Button Start.

Mahindra BE 6 FE3 Price

BE 6 FE3

₹25.87 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,49,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,21,590
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,87,090
EMI@55,607/mo
Mahindra BE 6 FE3 Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Battery Capacity
79 kWh
Electric Motor
Single Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (Mounted at Rear Axle)
Driving Range
683 km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.7 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
380 Nm
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
282 bhp
Drivetrain
RWD
Max Motor Performance
282 bhp, 380 Nm
Charging Time
8 Hours(11 kW AC Charger)
Fuel Type
Electric

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
245 / 55 R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
5-Link & Intelligent Adaptive Suspension
Front Suspension
iLink & Intelligent Adaptive Suspension
Rear Tyres
245 / 55 R19

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
455 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
207 mm
Length
4371 mm
Wheelbase
2775 mm
Height
1627 mm
Width
1907 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Roof Mounted Antenna
Glass Antenna
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Fixed Glass Panoramic

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Auto Folding
Power Windows
Front & Rear
One Touch -Down
Driver
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Defogger
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric with Gesture
One Touch - Up
Driver

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Second Row

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Yes
Headlights
Bi-LED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Cabin Lamps
Front
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Rear Reading Lamp
Both Sides
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Lifetime warranty (First registered owner – Private Registration) , Ownership change – 10 years or 200,000 km (whichever is earlier from the first delivery date)

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
Head Unit Size
Not Available
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
16
USB Compatibility
Yes
Touch Screen Size
12.3 inch

Telematics

Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Safety

Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
No
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Bharat NCAP)

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Driver Armrest
Yes
3rd Row Seats Type
No
Rear Armrest
Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down, lumbar: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
On Mahindra Be 6 :-EMI Start From ₹39,224*T&C's Ap...
Applicable on be-6epack-1 & 19 more variants
Expiring on 28 Feb
Mahindra BE 6 FE3 EMI
EMI50,046 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
23,28,381
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
23,28,381
Interest Amount
6,74,378
Payable Amount
30,02,759

Mahindra BE 6 other Variants

BE 6 Pack 1

₹19.88 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,90,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
81,892
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,88,392
EMI@42,738/mo
BE 6 Pack One 7.2kW Charger

₹20.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,40,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
83,732
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,40,232
EMI@43,853/mo
BE 6 Pack One 11.2kW Charger

₹20.66 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,65,001
RTO
16,000
Insurance
84,653
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,66,154
EMI@44,410/mo
BE 6 Pack 1 Above

₹21.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,50,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
87,781
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,54,281
EMI@46,304/mo
BE 6 Pack One Above 7.2kW Charger

₹22.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,00,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
89,621
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,06,121
EMI@47,418/mo
BE 6 Pack One Above 11.2kW Charger

₹22.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,25,001
RTO
16,000
Insurance
90,541
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,32,042
EMI@47,975/mo
BE 6 Pack 2

₹22.99 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,90,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
92,933
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,99,433
EMI@49,424/mo
BE 6 Pack Two 7.2kW Charger

₹23.51 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,40,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
94,773
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,51,273
EMI@50,538/mo
BE 6 Pack Two 11.2kW Charger

₹23.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,65,001
RTO
16,000
Insurance
95,693
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,77,194
EMI@51,095/mo
BE 6 Pack Two No Charger 79kWh

₹24.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,50,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
98,821
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,65,321
EMI@52,989/mo
BE 6 FE2

₹25.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,69,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,18,505
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,04,005
EMI@53,821/mo
BE 6 Pack Two 7.2kW Charger 79kWh

₹25.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,00,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,00,662
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,17,162
EMI@54,104/mo
BE 6 Pack Two 11.2kW Charger 79kWh

₹25.43 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,25,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,01,582
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,43,082
EMI@54,661/mo
BE 6 Pack 3 Select

₹25.69 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,50,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,02,502
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,69,002
EMI@55,218/mo
BE 6 Pack Three Select 7.2kW Charger

₹26.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
25,00,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,04,342
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
26,20,842
EMI@56,332/mo
BE 6 Pack Three Select 11.2kW Charger

₹26.47 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
25,25,001
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,05,262
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
26,46,763
EMI@56,889/mo
BE 6 Pack 3

₹28.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
26,90,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,30,883
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
28,37,383
EMI@60,986/mo
BE 6 Pack Three 7.2kW Charger

₹28.89 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
27,40,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,32,812
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
28,89,312
EMI@62,103/mo
BE 6 Pack Three 11.2kW Charger

₹29.15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
27,65,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,33,776
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
29,15,276
EMI@62,661/mo
