The BE 6 FE3, featuring a 79 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 683 km, is priced at ₹25.87 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The BE 6 FE3 is available in 8 colour options: Everest White, Desert Myst, Deep Forest, Tango Red, Firestorm Orange, Napoli Black, Everest White Satin, Desert Myst Satin.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the BE 6 FE3 include the VinFast VF7 priced between ₹21.89 Lakhs - 26.79 Lakhs and the Mahindra XEV 9S priced between ₹19.95 Lakhs - 30.2 Lakhs.
The BE 6 FE3 has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Follow me home headlamps, USB Compatibility, Cruise Control, Heater and Keyless Start/ Button Start.