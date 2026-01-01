The BE 6 Batman Edition No Charger 79kWh, featuring a 79 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 683 km, is priced at ₹30.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The BE 6 Batman Edition No Charger 79kWh delivers a claimed single-charge range of 683 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The BE 6 Batman Edition No Charger 79kWh is available in 8 colour options: Everest White, Desert Myst, Deep Forest, Tango Red, Firestorm Orange, Napoli Black, Everest White Satin, Desert Myst Satin.
The BE 6 Batman Edition No Charger 79kWh is powered by a 79 kWh battery pack that allows for 683 km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 8 Hours(11 kW AC Charger). The motor delivers 380 Nm of torque.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the BE 6 Batman Edition No Charger 79kWh include the VinFast VF7 priced between ₹21.89 Lakhs - 26.79 Lakhs and the Hyundai Creta EV priced between ₹18.02 Lakhs - 24.55 Lakhs.
The BE 6 Batman Edition No Charger 79kWh has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Headlight Height Adjuster, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, 12V Power Outlets and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.