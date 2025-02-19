HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mahindra BE 6 Front Left Side
View all Images

MAHINDRA BE 6

Launched in Nov 2024

4.6
27 Reviews
₹18.9 - 26.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
BE 6 Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 175.95 kmph

BE 6: 200.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 476.5 km

BE 6: 619.0 km

Charging

Category Average: 6.42 hrs

BE 6: 7.0 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 51.4 kwh

BE 6: 59.0 - 79.0 kwh

View all BE 6 Specs and Features

About Mahindra BE 6

Latest Update

    • Introduction

     ...Read More
    Visual Comparison
    Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with BE 6.
    VS
    Mahindra BE 6
    Hyundai Creta EV
    Select a feature you want to compare:
    Front View
    Wheel
    Steering Controls
    Rear Left Side
    Front Air Vents
    Left Side View
    Steering Wheel
    Right Side View
    Configuration Selector Knob
    Mahindra BE 6 Variants
    Mahindra BE 6 price starts at ₹ 18.9 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 26.9 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Mahindra BE ...Read More
    5 Variants Available
    Pack 1₹18.9 Lakhs*
    59 kWh
    556 km
    Parking Sensors: Rear Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Cruise Control
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Pack 1 Above₹20.5 Lakhs*
    59 kWh
    556 km
    Wireless Charger
    Parking Sensors: Rear Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Cruise Control
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Pack 2₹21.9 Lakhs*
    59 kWh
    556 km
    Cruise Control: Adaptive
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Child Safety Lock
    Wireless Charger
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Pack 3 Select₹24.5 Lakhs*
    59 kWh
    556 km
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Cruise Control: Adaptive
    Child Safety Lock
    Wireless Charger
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    View More
    Pack 3₹26.9 Lakhs*
    79 kWh
    682 km
    Keyless Start/ Button Start: Yes
    Cruise Control: Adaptive
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Child Safety Lock
    Wireless Charger
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    View More
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Mahindra BE 6 Brochure

    Download brochure for:
    • Colours & Specs
    • Detailed info on specs & features

    Mahindra BE 6 Images

    20 images
    View All BE 6 Images

    Mahindra BE 6 Colours

    Mahindra BE 6 is available in the 8 Colours in India.

    Everest white
    Desert myst
    Deep forest
    Tango red
    Firestorm orange
    Napoli black
    Everest white satin
    Desert myst satin

    Mahindra BE 6 Specifications and Features

    Battery Capacity59-79 kWh
    Body TypeSUV
    AirbagsYes
    Range556-682 km
    Charging Time6-8 Hours
    View all BE 6 specs and features

    Mahindra BE 6 comparison with similar cars

    Mahindra BE 6
    Hyundai Creta EV
    Tata Curvv EV
    MG ZS EV
    Mahindra XEV 9e
    Mahindra XUV 400 EV
    ₹18.9 Lakhs*
    ₹17.99 Lakhs*
    ₹17.49 Lakhs*
    ₹18.98 Lakhs*
    ₹21.9 Lakhs*
    ₹16.74 Lakhs*
    User Rating
    4.8
    26 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.7
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.6
    10 Reviews
    User Rating
    3.2
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.4
    4 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    Charging Time
    8 Hours
    Charging Time
    4 Hours 50 Minutes
    Charging Time
    7 Hours 54 Minutes
    Charging Time
    9 hours
    Charging Time
    8 Hours
    Charging Time
    6 Hours 30 Minutes
    Range
    682 km
    Range
    473 km
    Range
    585 km
    Range
    461 km
    Range
    656 km
    Range
    456 km
    Airbags
    7
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    7
    Airbags
    6
    Motor Power
    210 kW
    Motor Power
    126 kW
    Motor Power
    -
    Motor Power
    129 kW
    Motor Power
    -
    Motor Power
    -
    Max Motor Performance
    -
    Max Motor Performance
    -
    Max Motor Performance
    165 bhp, 215 Nm
    Max Motor Performance
    174 bhp, 280 Nm
    Max Motor Performance
    -
    Max Motor Performance
    148 bhp, 310 Nm
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    6.7 seconds
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    7.9 seconds
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    8.6 seconds
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    7.87 seconds
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    6.8 seconds
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    8.3 seconds
    Ground Clearance
    207 mm
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Ground Clearance
    186 mm
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Ground Clearance
    207 mm
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Length
    4371 mm
    Length
    4340 mm
    Length
    4310 mm
    Length
    4323 mm
    Length
    4789 mm
    Length
    4200 mm
    Height
    1627 mm
    Height
    1655 mm
    Height
    1637 mm
    Height
    1649 mm
    Height
    1694 mm
    Height
    1634 mm
    Width
    1907 mm
    Width
    1790 mm
    Width
    1810 mm
    Width
    1809 mm
    Width
    1907 mm
    Width
    1821 mm
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    5.35 metres
    Turning Radius
    5.6 metres
    Turning Radius
    5 metres
    Turning Radius
    5.3 metres
    Boot Space
    455 litres
    Boot Space
    433 litres
    Boot Space
    500 litres
    Boot Space
    448 litres
    Boot Space
    663 litres
    Boot Space
    378 litres
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Currently viewingBE 6 vs Creta EVBE 6 vs Curvv EVBE 6 vs ZS EVBE 6 vs XEV 9eBE 6 vs XUV 400 EV
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

    Mahindra Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    Indraprastha Mahindra Ashok Nagar
    D-4/885, Main Wazirabad Road, Ashok Nagar, Khasra No. 1021/719, New Delhi, Delhi 110094
    +91 - 9650329363
    Indraprastha Mahindra Narela
    Khasra No. 42/12, Ground Floor, Main, Safiabad Rd, Narela, Gautam Colony, New Delhi, Delhi 110040
    +91 - 8130390900
    Indraprastha Mahindra Peeragarhi
    11/175, Peeragarhi Workshop, F-6 Udyog Nagar, Rohtak Road Industrial Area, Near To Udyog Vihar Metro Station, New Delhi, Delhi 110041
    +91 - 8130390900
    Koncept Automobiles
    A-24, Lajpat Nagar-4, Near Max Hospital, New Delhi, Delhi 110024
    +91 - 7290055631
    Shiva Mahindra
    Shop No. 130-133, South Court Mall, Saket District Centre, District Centre, Sector 6, Saket, New Delhi, Delhi 110017
    +91 - 7669783667
    Koncept Automobiles
    No. B-2/16, Safdarjung Enclave, Block B 2, New Delhi, Delhi 110029
    +91 - 7290055630
    See All Mahindra Dealers in Delhi

    Mahindra BE 6 EMI

    Select Variant:
    Pack 1
    556 km
    ₹ 18.9 Lakhs*
    Select Variant
    Pack 1
    556 km
    ₹18.9 Lakhs*
    Pack 1 Above
    556 km
    ₹20.5 Lakhs*
    Pack 2
    556 km
    ₹21.9 Lakhs*
    Pack 3 Select
    556 km
    ₹24.5 Lakhs*
    Pack 3
    682 km
    ₹26.9 Lakhs*
    EMI ₹30991.5/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Customise EMI

    Mahindra BE 6 User Reviews & Ratings

    4.63
    27 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    2
    4 & above
    6
    5 rating
    19
    Write a Review
    I think so this car is looking so attractive
    The BE 6 has such amazing features; it's bold, athletic, and I really like the vehicle. I'm proud to say it's an Indian car brand, and I truly appreciate Mahindra for creating a car that feels like a supercar.By: Anuj Kumar tiwari (Feb 19, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Ultimate Eco Ride
    It is stunning look like no other car has, the space and comfort is incomparable, more so ev which make it eco friendly so ultimate car.By: Amit kumar malhotra (Feb 18, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Lokes Like Mini Robo Car
    This car is amazing, running smoothly without any issues. The safety features are also very impressive." Let me know if you need any further refinementsBy: Arun jamod (Feb 12, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Stylish and Impressive Interior
    The car looks fantastic, and it stands out from others. While a 79 kWh battery for the top variant would have been ideal, the interior is truly impressive and adds to the overall appeal.By: Muheet Ul Islam (Feb 10, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Rocket Car
    My neighbor bought this car, and I absolutely love it! While driving, it feels like a Porsche or a BMW. Mahindra rocks every timeBy: Priyanshu (Feb 8, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Good looks and features.
    Very good new features and looks are also very good and mileage is also very good, space inside the car is also good.By: Raj Choudhary (Feb 1, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Awesome look and Best Performance
    The Mahindra BE-6 seems to be a well-rounded EV, combining cutting-edge performance, impressive safety features, great efficiency, and stylish design. Let?s dive deeper into each of these aspects.By: Rajeesh Nair (Feb 1, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Value For Money
    Wonderful car with great value for money. It has an aerodynamic design, making it suitable for the modern era. Smart-looking, quite comfortable, and safeBy: A R BISWAL (Jan 28, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    BE6: The Ultimate Fusion of Speed, Style, & Safety
    The looks of all new Mahindra BE 6 is next level. And the road presence of car is mind blowing. BE6 is fire ?By: Jemil (Jan 27, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Amazing Design with Good Features
    This car has an amazing look, a long-lasting battery, good music performance, and attractive rear LED lights.By: Anand Singh (Nov 30, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Read all Reviews

    Explore Other Options

