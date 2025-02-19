Introduction

The Mahindra BE 6 is the latest all-electric SUV from the Indian automaker, starting at ₹18.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base Pack 1 variant. Officially unveiled on November 26, 2024, the BE 6 is among the first two SUVs built on Mahindra's dedicated electric vehicle platform, known as INGLO. This model is geared for a sporty, performance-oriented appeal. As the flagship vehicle in the company’s new BE lineup of electric cars, the BE 6 signifies a major expansion into the Indian electric passenger vehicle market.

Mahindra BE 6 Price:

The Mahindra BE 6 gets a starting price of ₹18.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base Pack 1 variant. Deliveries are scheduled from the end of February 2025 to March 2025. The Pack 2 and Pack 3 variants of the BE 6 will be offered as well, with prices to be revealed at a later date.

When was the Mahindra BE 6 launched?

The Mahindra BE 6 was officially unveiled at an event in Chennai, on November 26, 2025. It debuted alongside the XEV 9e, and both are the first two electric SUVs to be built by Mahindra on their dedicated electric vehicle platform, known as INGLO.

How many variants of the Mahindra BE 6 are available?

The INGLO platform is compatible with both 59 kWh and 79 kWh battery pack options. The Mahindra BE 6 is going to offer three variants in total, which are Pack 1, Pack 2, and Pack 3. The Pack 1 variant will be available at a starting ex-showroom price of ₹18.90 lakh and will offer the 59 kWh battery pack.

What features are available in the Mahindra BE 6?

The Mahinda BE 6 features C-shaped LED daytime-running lights at the front, similar to the ICE-powered XUV 3XO. The taillamps get a similar design and the all-electric SUV is characterised by sharp wheel arches and a pointed hood. It rides on 18-inch alloys with aero covers in the base variant, while the top-spec Pack 3 is expected to feature a 20-inch option. Coming to the inside, the BE 6 has its cabin upholstered in premium fabric, and the driver gets a height-adjustable seat and a two-spoke multifunction steering wheel. The steering wheel further features haptic and toggle buttons, with ADAS aids on the right side and an illuminated logo at the centre.

The cabin further receives a dual screen setup with a floating wraparound design and it combines two 12.3-inch displays for both the infotainment and the instrument cluster. Other features include a wireless smartphone charger, a 16-speaker setup, and a large panoramic sunroof.

What are the technical specifications of the Mahindra BE 6?

The INGLO platform is capable of supporting both 59 kWh and 79 kWh battery pack options. Mahindra says the BE 6 is equipped with lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) battery packs, which offer enhanced thermal protection. The SUV supports fast charging, claiming to go from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in under 20 minutes with a 175 kW DC fast charger. The electric powertrains offered with the BE 6 are capable of delivering up to 210 kW (approximately 281 bhp) to the rear wheels. Mahindra has further stated that the 79 kWh battery pack is capable of offering a certified 682 km single-charge range (MIDC P1+P2). With this, the BE 6e can make the 0-100 kmph sprint in 6.7 seconds.

What is the Mahindra BE 6’s range?

Mahindra claims that the BE 6 in its top-spec variant with the 79 kWh battery pack is capable of offering a certified 682 km single-charge range (MIDC P1+P2).

What is the ground clearance and boot space of Mahindra BE 6?

The Mahindra BE 6 brings an overall ground clearance of 207 mm. The electric SUV offers 455 litres of boot space with a 45-litre frunk.

What is the seating capacity of Mahindra BE 6?

The Mahindra BE 6 is positioned as an all-electric five-seater SUV.

What is the safety rating of Mahindra BE 6?

The Mahindra BE 6 has not been subject to any safety tests as of yet, but it features an expansive list of safety features. It comes with seven airbags and features an ultra-high-strength boron steel frame and a protective cage around the cabin. It comes with all-wheel disc brakes with brake-by-wire tech. It further features ADAS Level-2 with a broad range of features, such as pedestrian, animal, obstacle, and vehicle detection, alongside a 360-degree camera and driver attention warnings.

What cars does the Mahindra BE 6 rival in its segment?

The Mahindra BE 6e is positioned as an all-electric coupe-SUV priced from ₹18.90 lakh (ex-showroom). In its segment, it is pitted against the MG ZS EV and the Tata Curvv EV.