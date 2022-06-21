One Touch - Up

One Touch -Down

No of Seating Rows

Not Available

Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)

Over The Air (OTA) Updates

1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph

Third Row Seat Adjustment 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)

Rear Row Seat Adjustment 4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)

Split Third Row Seat 50:50 split

Seat Upholstery Quilted Nappa

Interiors Dual Tone

Driver Armrest Yes

Leather-wrapped Gear Knob Yes

Rear Armrest Yes

3rd Row Seats Type Bench

Split Rear Seat 60:40 split

Driver Seat Adjustment 8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)

Interior Colours Black & Grey

Ventilated Seats Front only

Rear Passenger Seats Type Bench

Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel Yes

Folding Rear Seat Full

Head-rests Front & Rear

Ventilated Seat Type Heated and cooled

Front Seatback Pockets Yes