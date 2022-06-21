Home > New Cars > Mahindra > Alturas G4 > Mahindra Alturas G4 On Road Price in Imphal

Mahindra Alturasg4 On Road Price

in Delhi
Change City
Mahindra Alturas G4 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Alturas G4 (HT Auto photo)
Add to compare
Mahindra Alturas G4
Check latest offers

Mahindra Alturas G4 Price List, Specifications and Features

Filter By
Fuel Type :
Transmission :
Check Latest Offers
2WD AT

2157 cc | 178 bhp |

₹ 32.59 Lakhs
Ex Showroom Price
2,877,000
RTO
242,160
Insurance
139,269
Other Charges
Accessories Charges
0
FastTag Charges
500
On-Road Price
3,258,929
EMI

EMI Option Available!

Starts from ₹50,794
Calculate EMI
Check latest offers
Specifications Features
Ground Clearance
244
Length
4850
Wheelbase
2865
Height
1845
Width
1960
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Third Row AC
Vents on Side Panels, Common Fan Speed Controls
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
3
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
4 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
Front
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch - Up
Front
Engine Type
2.2 Litre
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
842
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
420 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 7 Gears, Manual Override
Mileage (ARAI)
12.03
Drivetrain
RWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
178 bhp @ 3800 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Diesel
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
2157 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes
Minimum Turning Radius
5.5
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
255 / 60 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
5-Link Suspension with Coil Spring
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
255 / 60 R18
Bootspace
234
No of Seating Rows
3
Seating Capacity
7
Doors
5
Fuel Tank Capacity
70
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
120000
Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
Halogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No
Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
Quilted Nappa
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
Yes
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Black & Grey
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.

Locate Mahindra Dealers in Delhi

See All
   

Shivz Autotech

mapicon
Airport Road Ghari, Imphal West,imphal, Imphal, Manipur 795001
phoneicon
+91 - 7085000113

Check Latest Offers on Alturas G4

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on Alturas G4

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue