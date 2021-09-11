HT Auto
  • demo

    • Mahindra XUV700

    ₹12.49 - 22.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    1997.0 cc MultipleAutomatic
  • demo

    • Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹11.99 - 19.49 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    1997.0 cc MultipleManual
  • demo

    • Mahindra Scorpio Classic

    ₹11.99 - 15.49 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    2184.0 cc DieselManual
  • demo

    • Mahindra Marazzo

    ₹12.3 - 14.57 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    1497.0 cc DieselManual
  • demo

    • Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

    ₹10.35 - 12.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    1197.0 cc PetrolManual
  Mahindra BE.05

    • Mahindra BE.05

    ₹12 - 16 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Expected Launch in Oct 25
  Mahindra S204

    • Mahindra S204

    ₹12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Expected Launch in Jun 25
  • UPCOMINGdemo

    • Mahindra Five-door Thar

    ₹15 - 16 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    2184.0 cc MultipleBoth
    Expected Launch in Jun 23
  Mahindra XUV500

    • Mahindra XUV500

    ₹13.15 - 21.44 Lakhs**Last Recorded Price
    2179.0 cc DieselBoth
  Mahindra Scorpio

    • Mahindra Scorpio

    ₹11.99 - 18.83 Lakhs**Last Recorded Price
    2179.0 cc DieselManual

