What is the on-road price of Lotus Emeya in Surat? The on-road price of Lotus Emeya GT in Surat is Rs. 2.57 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Lotus Emeya in Surat? The RTO charges for Lotus Emeya GT in Surat amount to Rs. 13.84 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Lotus Emeya in Surat? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Lotus Emeya in Surat is Rs. 5.20 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Lotus Emeya in Surat? The insurance charges for Lotus Emeya GT in Surat are Rs. 9.28 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.