What is the on-road price of Lotus Emeya in Jaipur? The on-road price of Lotus Emeya GT in Jaipur is Rs. 2.43 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Lotus Emeya in Jaipur? The RTO charges for Lotus Emeya GT in Jaipur amount to Rs. 50,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Lotus Emeya in Jaipur? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Lotus Emeya in Jaipur is Rs. 4.93 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Lotus Emeya in Jaipur? The insurance charges for Lotus Emeya GT in Jaipur are Rs. 9.02 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.